Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - I own SEASON TICKETS to the Dallas Cowboys GAMES and me and my best friend have been going for years. Well, I got married this past SUMMER and my new wife just informed me that SHE WANTS to start going to the games with me and I better notify my best friend. Dang, I don't know how to tell him HE"S OUT after all these years. The thing is... is that I really don't want to go with my wife. Suggestions?

