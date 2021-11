Noxon's football squad welcomed in Valley Christian last Friday afternoon in a 6-Man Western division showdown with playoff seeding on the line. The Red Devils had the opportunity to improve from their fourth-place position in the division with a victory on Friday, but it wasn't Noxon's day as they fell by a score of 52-20. Valley Christian jumped out to a 30-0 first quarter lead that they never relinquished while they solidified their second-place finish in the division.

NOXON, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO