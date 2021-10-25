First Responders protest COVID vaccine mandate
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The deadline for first...www.kusi.com
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The deadline for first...www.kusi.com
respond to your own fires. respond to your own security threats. respond to your own medical emergencies... this is going to be funny
Since the pandemic began a year and a half ago, approximately 4.2 million children have tested positive for the coronavirus. The good news is that severe illness and death are still uncommon for children who contract the virus. In states reporting, children accounted for fewer than one-quarter of 1% of all COVID-19 deaths. Seven states reported no child deaths, while other states reported 0-0.03% of all child coronavirus cases resulting in death. As of July 29, a total of 358 children have reportedly been killed by COVID-19 in the U.S.........There is no statistical or logical reason to vaccinate kids with an experimental non-vaccine.
Blessings to and every one of them..for saving lives and standing up for the Bill of Rights...
Comments / 69