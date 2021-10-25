CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame to be without All-American vs. North Carolina

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton, who left last Saturday’s game against USC in the first half, will not play this weekend as the Irish host North Carolina.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shared the news during his weekly Monday press conference. Kelly added that he doesn’t feel Hamilton’s injury will be a long-term issue. However, Kelly didn’t want to get into specifics with Hamilton’s injury.

“There is some confidence here that we’re going to have him back,” Kelly said, “We’ll make sure we give everybody a chance to weigh in on this matter.”

Obviously when you’re talking about a potential top-five or top-10 pick in the next NFL draft you’re looking at a lot more than a college junior simply playing to get his team into a better bowl game.

Kelly did point out that he has faith in Houston Griffith and D. J. Brown playing together while adding that Isaiah Pryor’s experience at safety could help Notre Dame in this situation.

247Sports

Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton to Miss Matchup Against North Carolina

When Notre Dame takes on North Carolina Saturday night in South Bend, the Fighting Irish will be without one of the top players in the country. On Monday, head coach Brian Kelly announced that star safety Kyle Hamilton will miss the game following an injury suffered against USC in the 31-16 win over the Trojans.
NBC Sports

Things To Learn: A week after decisive QB play, Notre Dame will still focus on 2 QBs vs North Carolina

Any other week, Notre Dame’s and Jack Coan’s success against USC would have eliminated any remaining questions about the Irish quarterbacks. With any other opponent next on the schedule, this entire Halloween weekend could be spent once again praising Coan’s efficient passing against the Trojans in last week’s 31-16 win. But it is not any other week and it is not any other opponent. North Carolina (4-3) faces No. 11 Notre Dame (6-1) on Saturday night (7:30 ET; NBC), which means some time needs to be spent discussing Irish freshman Tyler Buchner, despite Coan’s showing a week ago.
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame 44, North Carolina 34: Highlights, transcripts, and postgame video

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were only 3.5 point favorites on Saturday night against the North Carolina Tar Heels. It was a sexy upset pick by some analysts out there. The general thought was that UNC was going to score points — especially with Irish safety Kyle Hamilton out of the game — and Notre Dame has yet to prove itself as a team that can win a game that needs a lot of points.
North Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football Power 5 head coach fired, per report

Big news out of the Pac-12: Nick Rolovich is reportedly out as Washington State head coach. John Canzano of The Oregonian reports, per a WSU source, Rolovich and other WSU assistants have been terminated for cause. Rolovich’s status has been uncertain much of the 2021 season, as Washington state requires...
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
Kyle Hamilton
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Dies In Fire At 27

The Ohio State community received heartbreaking news this Tuesday involving a member of the 2014 national championship team. Former Buckeyes linebacker Devan Bogard has passed away this week. He was just 27 years old. Bogard reportedly passed away in an apartment fire in Elyria, Ohio this Tuesday. The Elyria Chronicle...
The Spun

Look: What Baylor Fans Chanted At Texas After Win

Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
WXYZ

'It sucks.' What Michigan players & coaches said after loss to Michigan State

(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
Detroit Free Press

Ex-Detroit Lion: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh must 'get the hell out' after MSU loss

If you think your mentions are bad, Taylor Lewan, just imagine watching the fourth-quarter game film from Michigan football's loss to Michigan State. Lewan, a former Michigan offensive lineman who plays for the Tennessee Titans, laid down some heavy smack talk less than a day before MSU and U-M kicked off in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the rivalry.
