The PGA Tour can only hope for an ending as notable as the last one when the tour returns to Narashino Country Club this week for the 2021 Zozo Championship. The last time the tournament was played in Japan, in the inaugural event in 2019, Tiger Woods got his 82nd PGA Tour victory to tie Sam Snead for first all-time. This week, the latest golf phenom comes in with high hopes, as two-time major champion Colin Morikawa is the co-favorite after finishing as the runner-up last week at the CJ Cup. Morikawa and Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Xander Schauffele are listed at 15-2 in the latest 2021 Zozo Championship golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Local hero and Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama is third in the odds at 14-1, and Will Zalatoris (18-1) and Rickie Fowler (25-1) also are expected to contend.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO