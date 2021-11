The UK’s complex rules for international travellers have changed significantly. Here are the key questions and answers.What has happened?The “red list” of countries from which hotel quarantine is mandatory for UK arrivals has been cut to zero from 4am on 1 November.It is the latest change in a swathe of new regulations, mainly about “the jabbed and the jabbed-nots,” which have come into effect over the past four weeks.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today’s rule changes are good news for...

TRAVEL ・ 5 HOURS AGO