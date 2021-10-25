CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Fundraiser for Wilton Simpson featuring Billy Dean slated for Nov. 4

By Drew Wilson
floridapolitics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate President Wilton Simpson will be raising money for his Agriculture Commissioner campaign in Dade City next week. The Trilby Republican’s event is set for 5 p.m. Nov. 4 at Simpson Farms. According to an event invitation, the fundraiser will feature a performance by Florida-born country music star Billy...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Future of Florida Forum: Wilton Simpson highlights education, environmental policy as keys to Florida’s economic success

What's good for education is good for business, Simpson said. Senate President Wilton Simpson said Florida’s economy has weathered the pandemic because of smart decisions at the state level well before COVID-19 entered the lexicon. During a talk at the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s Future of Florida Forum, the Trilby...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Welcome back

Balancing journalism and a book, celebrating first responders, and Happy Halloween!. Former Florida political reporter and current White House reporter Mike Bender offers a little tip for POLITICO’s Matt Dixon about splitting time authoring a book and being a journalist. Bender, The Wall Street Journal reporter who penned The New...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Billy Dean
Person
Wilton Simpson
Person
Drew Wilson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Danny Burgess
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Legislature#Senate#Agriculture#Cabinet#Republican#Democrat#University Of Florida#Lobbytools#The Florida Current
CBS Boston

Former Mass. GOP Chair: Diehl Defeating Baker In Potential Primary Would Be ‘End Of The Republican Party In Massachusetts’

BOSTON (CBS) – Jennifer Nassour, the former Mass GOP chair, said it would be the “end of the Republican party in Massachusetts” if Geoff Diehl defeats Gov. Charlie Baker in a potential primary election. Nassour joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the state of the Republican party in Massachusetts and other topics. Nassour was critical of current Mass GOP chair Jim Lyons. “You are all one family and you support your family. You see that over and over again with the Democratic party in Massachusetts. Even though they might battle it out and fight, they do support their own,” she said. “Currently, the Lyons Mass GOP is not doing that, is not supporting all of our candidates. There is no reason to fight with the most popular governor in the country.” Baker has not yet announced if he plans to run for another term. Keller @ Large: Part 2
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
floridapolitics.com

Halloween horrors: Nikki Fried ‘spooked’ by prospect of Ron DeSantis in White House

"The scariest thing you’ll see this Halloween." October fundraising ends Sunday, and one Democratic candidate for Governor offers a Halloween horror story through a last-minute appeal for dollars. “Please brace yourselves: we’re about to show you the scariest thing you’ll see this Halloween,” reads the email from Fried’s campaign for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Black people, save the republic by saving Virginia — again

For a few weeks now, a factoid about the forthcoming vote in the Virginia governor’s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin has seemed to spell certain doom for McAuliffe. “As others have pointed out, in 10 out of the last 11 gubernatorial elections in Virginia,” wrote The...
VIRGINIA STATE
MSNBC

Why it matters that Adam Kinzinger is giving up his House seat

When Adam Kinzinger launched his career in Republican politics in 2010, the Illinois congressional candidate welcomed the support of Sarah Palin and Tea Party groups. It was widely assumed that the young military veteran — Kinzinger was only 33 when he first arrived on Capitol Hill — would be a reliable ally of the GOP's conservative base.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy