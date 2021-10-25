Former New Jersey Deputy AG Joins Cozen O’Connor Labor Practice

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Attorney General Letitia James officially launched her bid for governor Friday. “I’m running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of all New Yorkers,” James posted on social media. I'm running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision, and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of all New Yorkers. Let's do this, together. pic.twitter.com/JA21M19p5m — Tish James (@TishJames) October 29, 2021 She will take on Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took office about 60 days ago upon former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. “I say bring it on,” Hochul told CBS2 Thursday. James served as New York City public advocate before she won the race for attorney general in 2018. Her office released the bombshell report that led to Cuomo’s resignation in August. Republicans Lee Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani have also thrown their names into the governors race. Other Democrats mulling a run include Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. The primaries will be held next June.

