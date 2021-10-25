CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former New Jersey Deputy AG Joins Cozen O’Connor Labor Practice

bloomberglaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia-based Cozen O’Connor is adding Christopher J. Kelly, New Jersey’s former deputy attorney general, as it takes on rapidly-shifting employment issues as a result of the pandemic. Kelly will help Cozen handle “such complicated issues as the administration’s new OSHA Covid-19 directives or the enforcement of corporate policies towards...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
pennrecord.com

Cozen O’Connor Wins Philadelphia VIP’s Justice William J. Brennan, Jr. Award

Cozen O'Connor issued the following announcement on Oct. 13. Cozen O’Connor is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the winner of Philadelphia VIP’s Justice William J. Brennan, Jr. Award. The William J. Brennan, Jr. award honors attorneys and law firms who provide an exemplary commitment to the provision of pro bono legal services. Cozen O’Connor was selected from three finalists in the Large Firms category at last night’s VIP’s Annual Awards Night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Another New Jersey institution practicing tyranny (Opinion)

First they demanded their students get vaccinated for COVID and now Rutgers University is demanding all 25,600 employees take the shot or lose their jobs. We can debate whether the vaccines are an effective tool in preventing death and serious illness during the pandemic. The issue of vaccinating a large portion of the healthy, less vulnerable population is also a valid topic for discussion.
EDUCATION
Documented

New Jersey Opens Excluded Workers Fund Applications

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. New Jersey’s $40 million “Excluded New Jerseyans Fund” for undocumented residents and other workers who were excluded from pandemic relief funding is officially open. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) set leftover […] The post New Jersey Opens Excluded Workers Fund Applications appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rismedia.com

Hanna Holdings Expands in New Jersey, Joining Forces With Armagno Agency

Hanna Holdings is growing its footprint in New Jersey. With the recent one-year anniversary celebration of the partnership between Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and Rand Realty, the tri-state real estate firm known as Howard Hanna | Rand Realty, has announced that they joined forces with Armagno Agency, a local firm in Jersey City, New Jersey.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey#Mergers And Acquisitions#Labor Market#Workplace Violence#Ag#Osha#Ballard Spahr#Title Vii#Lynch Kelly
NEWS10 ABC

Ex-Gov. Cuomo responds to reports of AG run for governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reacting to an Associated Press report that Attorney General Letitia James—whose investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo led to his resignation—is set to announce her own candidacy. According to the Associated Press, who cited multiple sources close to James, the Attorney General is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Reacts To Possibility Of Attorney General James Running For Her Job: ‘I Say Bring It On’

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It could soon be very interesting in the Democratic Party in New York, especially if Attorney General Letitia James makes a run for governor. Political observers say she would make a formidable foe for Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has been in office for only about 60 days. Less than three months after issuing the bombshell report, triggering former Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s resignation, James appears likely to make a run for governor, herself. “In politics, your opponents are going to use whatever they can against you and they’ll probably try to build a case on that front that this was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey joins amicus brief asking Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck announced today that he has signed onto an amicus brief supporting the Justice Department’s Supreme Court challenge to a new Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The brief, which was signed by Democratic attorneys general in 23 states and the District of Columbia,...
TEXAS STATE
Law.com

Cozen O'Connor Defending Sunbeam Products in South Florida Trademark Litigation

Ashley Gomez-Rodon of Cozen O’Connor has entered an appearance for Sunbeam Products Inc., a manufacturer of electric home appliance, in a pending trademark licensing dispute. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by Blank Rome on behalf of Guangdong Galanz Microwave Electrical Appliances Manufacturing Co. and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz, II, is 0:21-cv-61871, Guangdong Galanz Microwave Oven and Electrical Appliances Manufacturing Co., Ltd. et al. v. Sunbeam Products, Inc.
FLORIDA STATE
pdjnews.com

O’Connor joins effort to protect parents from Biden administration’s intimidation tactics

Attorney General O’Connor has joined a 17-state effort to deter the Biden administration from threatening parents who express their views to school officials on issues regarding their children’s education. “Parents who advocate for their children at school board meetings in a nonviolent way are heroes and are necessary to improve our schools. To call them “domestic terrorists” is bullying by the…
POLITICS
Midland Daily News

AG Nessel recognizes importance of local journalism, joins bipartisan coalition to support

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a bipartisan coalition of 15 attorneys general calling on Congress to pass legislation supporting local journalism. "As stated in our letter, local journalism is absolutely critical to our communities and our democracy,” Nessel said. “This industry has struggled for many years and this pandemic has only exacerbated these challenges. I am urging Congress to support local journalism and pass this legislation.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
Yuma Daily Sun

Former Ariz. AG Grant Woods dies at 67

PHOENIX – Former Republican Attorney General Grant Woods who left the party to become a Democrat died Saturday. The cause of death for the 67-year-old Woods was not immediately made available. Woods, who entered politics as chief of staff to the late Sen. John McCain, served eight years as the...
ARIZONA STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Illinois AG joins coalition defending Florida gun law

On Tuesday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in defending a Florida law limiting the sale of firearms to people ages 21 and up. In an amicus brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, Raoul and the coalition argue that states have the right to enact reasonable, age-based firearm regulations that protect public safety and reduce the prevalence of gun violence.
FLORIDA STATE
legalnewsline.com

Leading M&A lawyer Jon-Paul Bernard joins Mayer Brown’s Corporate & Securities practice in New York

Mayer Brown issued the following announcement on Oct. 19. Mayer Brown announced today that Jon-Paul (JP) Bernard has joined the firm’s New York office as a partner in the Corporate & Securities practice. Mr. Bernard joins from Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, where he had been a partner since 2008. He focuses his practice on financial institutions groups (FIG) and Fintech M&A and related strategic transactions.
BUSINESS
AL.com

Ivey joins AG Marshall in federal lawsuit opposing vaccine mandates

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Saturday she has joined a federal lawsuit with several other states to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday night his office was joining the lawsuit. The Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services and Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries have also filed as plaintiffs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

New York Attorney General Letitia James Officially Launches Bid For Governor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Attorney General Letitia James officially launched her bid for governor Friday. “I’m running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of all New Yorkers,” James posted on social media. I'm running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision, and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of all New Yorkers.  Let's do this, together. pic.twitter.com/JA21M19p5m — Tish James (@TishJames) October 29, 2021 She will take on Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took office about 60 days ago upon former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. “I say bring it on,” Hochul told CBS2 Thursday. James served as New York City public advocate before she won the race for attorney general in 2018. Her office released the bombshell report that led to Cuomo’s resignation in August. Republicans Lee Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani have also thrown their names into the governors race. Other Democrats mulling a run include Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. The primaries will be held next June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. Contractor Vaccine Order Draws Additional States’ Suit (1)

Georgia Republican officials will hit the Biden administration with a lawsuit to block its Covid-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, adding to the number of challenges to the president’s order. Gov. Brian Kemp. and Attorney General Chris Carr said Friday that they would file the lawsuit later in the day,...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy