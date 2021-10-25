Must C’s: Celtics shower Ime Udoka in coach’s first win

The Boston Celtics are not off to a good start this season. Ime Udoka and his new team have now lost two games in a row. The first Celtic loss was a double-overtime thriller on the road against the New York Knicks. This one, though, was a lot more rough: they were thoroughly blown out by the Toronto Raptors at home. The Celtics performance was not at all appreciated by the home crowd, who began booing the team.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO