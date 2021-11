Matt Hutchins took to Twitter to memorialize his late wife, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Rust. Hutchins wrote, “Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life.” He also asked for any monetary donations in Hutchins’s memory to be donated to her alma mater, American Film Institute, to create a scholarship for women in cinematography.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO