CHICAGO (CBS) — The city’s mandate is forcing some workers to be on no pay status until they’re able to show that they are vaccinated. For four paramedics, they want to return to the job they love without being forced to be vaccinated. “We are not unwilling to work. I love my job.” Meet four Paramedics with the Chicago Fire Department, who spent the pandemic risking their lives. “We initially didn’t know if we were going to be killing ourselves or killing our families, but we showed up every day because we care about what we do.” We are hiding their identities, so they...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO