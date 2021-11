Ringo Starr has released the visual for “Rock Around the Clock,” the latest single from his latest EP, Change The World. The track closes the four song EP and has special significance. As Ringo explains, “Yes let’s rock! This track takes me back – rock and roll memories from when I was about to turn 15. I’d been in hospital with tuberculosis for a year or so, where I’d already spent my 7th and 14th birthdays, and I didn’t want to spend another one there again. I was doing well, so my mother talked to the doctors, and they agreed to let me out.”

