Haunted by the Ghost of Faffner Hall, Part 1 of 2

Austin Amestoy: From the Montana Kaimin, University of Montana's independent, student-run newspaper, this is the Kreepy Cast for the week of Oct. 25. I'm Austin Amestoy. Some phenomena defy scientific explanation, and that is where we must diverge into the spiritual. For decades, rumors have swirled that UM is home to a number of unspeakable specters that haunt its oldest buildings. As the spookiest night of the year approaches, the Kaimin called up its most seasoned ghostbuster, Editor-in-Chief Addie Slanger, for one more night of phantom examination in UM's own Jeannette Rankin Hall. But this time, she enlisted help from a true paranormal investigator, Jenn Keintz. What follows is a true account of the night's events. Listen on, if you dare.

JEANNETTE RANKIN ・ 7 DAYS AGO