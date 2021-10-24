CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Angry Barcelona fans swarm around Ronald Koeman's car as he leaves the Nou Camp after El Clasico defeat but under-fire Dutchman insists he was NOT disappointed by his side's performance

By Pete Jenson for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Ronald Koeman endured a difficult exit from the Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon as supporters swarmed around his car at the stadium exit.

The Dutch coach is blamed by most fans for the Barcelona’s poor start to the season and after losing his third straight Clasico he drove away from the ground only for his car to be confronted by a group of young supporters waiting to take pictures of players as they left the Camp Nou.

Most of the attention was harmless with many just taking selfies in front of Koeman but some banged on the bonnet of the manager’s car and there were some insults as he was finally able to pull away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZA1d_0ccCyJcW00
Koeman endured a tense ending to a disappointing day as his car was surrounded by fans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7WK8_0ccCyJcW00

What was most striking that there was no organisation or effort to disperse the crowd by club officials so the 58 year-old manager could leave the ground safely.

Barcelona swiftly condemned the incident, adding it would implement 'disciplinary measures' to ensure the event remains a one-off.

'FC Barcelona publicly condemns the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Camp Nou,' the club said in a statement posted on its official Twitter account.

'The Club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKrgA_0ccCyJcW00
The Barcelona manager admitted losing the Clasico always 'meant more than three points'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ezUl4_0ccCyJcW00
The Dutchman, however, insisted his team had controlled the game in the first half

Koeman said he thought it was an exaggeration that his team could have lost by a greater margin.

He said: ‘We controlled the game in the first half. And we had a great chance to take the lead.

‘But in the second half they defended well and we were not able to create danger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLyIT_0ccCyJcW00
Real Madrid won the Clasico at Barcelona 2-1 thanks to a thunderbolt from David Alaba
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdMVj_0ccCyJcW00
Alaba scored his rocket to finish off a fantastic Real counter which he started in his own box
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3diJ7t_0ccCyJcW00
Carlo Ancelotti's men out-thought and out-played Barcelona for large parts of the match

‘I’m disappointed by the result but not by the performance.’

Asked about Ansu Fati hobbling odd in the second half Koeman said: ‘I don’t think it has anything to do with the knee injury he had.

'But 70 minutes were enough for him. He still worked really hard.

Admitting the defeat will hurt, he added: ‘losing a Clasico always means more than just three points.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpDIw_0ccCyJcW00
Memphis Depay cut a frustrated figure as Barcelona lost El Clasico 2-1 on Sunday

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti cut a more satisfied figure after his side remained second in LaLiga, a point behind Real Sociedad, who drew 2-2 against Atletico Madrid on Sunday and have played a game more.

'I think we can compete with everyone, the team is solid although we need to be a little more efficient up front,' the Italian said in post-match press conference, as reported by Marca.

'But we’ve played against a great team and we’ve suffered. We’re capable of suffering together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6rl5_0ccCyJcW00
Carlo Ancelotti believes the win over Barcelona showed his side 'can compete with everyone'

'[The game] was practical and intelligent. Very good in defence. We missed some passes but we were very effective on the break. This team has a lot of quality and we have to enjoy them.

'This wasn’t an easy game, and winning makes us happy. I’m happy to win El Clasico because it’s the most important game.

'I don’t like getting into the other team but they’ve also played a good game.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Ronald Koeman got off to an awful start at Barcelona by ditching Lionel Messi's best mate Luis Suarez... but with the Argentine's departure and a complete financial meltdown, could ANYONE have made it work?

When Ronald Koeman took over Barcelona at the start of last season his first job was to ring up Luis Suarez and tell him he wasn’t part of his plans. The club was cost cutting – just a summer away from complete financial meltdown. Koeman knew he was losing an...
SOCCER
newschain

Jose Mourinho accepts the blame for Roma’s Europa League humbling

Jose Mourinho took responsibility after his Roma side suffered a stunning 6-1 defeat against Norwegians Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Conference League. It is the first time in Mourinho’s long and trophy-laden managerial career that one of his teams has conceded six goals in a game. Bodo/Glimt are the reigning Norwegian...
UEFA
AFP

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Tottenham are reportedly in advanced talks with Antonio Conte over the manager's job after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday following a dismal run of results in the Premier League. "Nuno Espirito Santo conducted himself with integrity, good grace and civility throughout his short time at Spurs," it said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
The Independent

Roma vs AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic strikes as Jose Mourinho suffers first ever Serie A home loss

Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck a superb free-kick as AC Milan secured a seventh successive league win to remain level on points with Serie A leaders Napoli with a 2-1 victory at Roma.The 40-year-old striker opened the scoring in the 25th minute, with Franck Kessie adding a second from the penalty spot in the second half after Ibrahimovic was upended.Milan’s Theo Hernandez was sent off before Stephan El Shaarawy grabbed a late consolation goal in stoppage time for the home side, but it was not enough as manager Jose Mourinho – who spent two successful seasons with Inter Milan – suffered his...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema is Real Madrid's past, present and future even at the age of 33 - and he will also be vital to their hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe, even if it means letting his young France team-mate hog all the glory!

It was fitting that Ronaldo was the first high-profile former player to come out in favour of Karim Benzema being given the Ballon d'Or. Back in 2009 when the French forward signed from Lyon, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's idea was that the 21-year-old would become the 'new Ronaldo'. Perez...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Napoli 3-0 Bologna: Lorenzo Insigne scores twice from the spot after Fabian Ruiz's stunner strike as hosts claim stylish win in special Halloween kit and reclaim top spot in Serie A

Lorenzo Insigne scored twice from the penalty spot as Napoli returned to the top of the Serie A standings, level on points with equally unbeaten AC Milan, after a 3-0 home win against Bologna on Thursday. Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring in the 18th minute at the Diego...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Clasico#Dutchman#Club
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Maguire puts himself forward for a TV grilling ahead of Man United's crunch clash with Tottenham as the Red Devils skipper leads fightback amid crisis club's week from hell

Harry Maguire will lead Manchester United players' public fight-back on Saturday after the crisis club's week from hell. The United skipper is scheduled to be grilled by broadcasters ahead of the crunch game at Tottenham, the club's first outing since Sunday's humiliating 5-0 loss at home to Liverpool. Pre-match duties...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MARTIN SAMUEL: Oddly, Man United seem SCARED to appoint a manager in the Sir Alex Ferguson mould... Conte would demand the control that Solskjaer does not have - but he should get it

The strangest thing about the current band of Manchester United executives is this - they seem terrified of ceding control to anyone who wants to be manager, but are happy to take instruction from the one guy who doesn't. Sir Alex Ferguson's appearance at the Manchester United training ground this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle's new Saudi-led regime eye up Watford star Ismaila Sarr as their first transfer target... but the stubborn Hornets are unlikely to sell their prized asset in the January window as they bid to stay up

Ismaila Sarr is an early transfer target for Newcastle as the club attempt to build a squad capable of challenging the Premier League's strongest teams. Despite playing for a struggling side, the Watford winger has caught the eye during his time in the top flight and Sportsmail understands he is firmly on Newcastle's radar.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Xavi's Barcelona return as manager appears to be imminent and fans will be expecting similar results to those achieved by Pep Guardiola from a young coach in his first big job... but is he ready for the Nou Camp?

With reports in Spain emerging that the Barcelona board have flown to Qatar to negotiate Xavi’s departure from Al-Sadd it’s a matter of time before the 41-year-old takes over at the Camp Nou. The compensation will be minimal, his departure cordial, and he could take over as soon as the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Scott McTominay absolutely brilliant in Man Utd win – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the performance of midfielder Scott McTominay in the 3-0 win at Tottenham.The 24-year-old Scotland international put in a commanding performance in the middle of the park as United posted the perfect response to last week’s humiliation at home to Liverpool.McTominay spent time out of the team earlier in the season with a groin issue but looked back to his best against Spurs.Class today, Scott 💪#MUFC | #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/j2S5hWzhAp— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 30, 2021“Man of the match for me, by a mile,” Solskjaer said of his performance. “That’s the Scott we’ve seen a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy