CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WEC Energy Group names its next CEO

By Arthur Thomas
Biz Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee-based WEC Energy Group has announced a series...

biztimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fortworthbusiness.com

JCPenney names new CEO

JCPenney announced Oct. 25 the appointment of Marc Rosen as CEO, effective Nov. 1. Stanley Shashoua, Simon’s chief investment officer, has been appointed as executive chairman of the Board of Directors after serving as interim CEO of JCPenney since January. Rosen brings more than 25 years of retail and e-commerce...
BUSINESS
American Banker

New Hampshire Federal Credit Union names next CEO

New Hampshire Federal Credit Union in Concord has named Anthony Emerson as its next president and CEO. Emerson will take the helm of the $325 million-asset credit union in January. He was most recently president and CEO of IC Federal Credit Union in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Emerson will replace John Young,...
FITCHBURG, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
City
Milwaukee, WI
MarketWatch

WEC Energy promotes COO to CEO as Kevin Fletcher retires

S&P 500 component WEC Energy Group on Monday named Scott Lauber president and chief executive officer, effective Feb. 1. He is currently chief operating officer. CEO Kevin Fletcher plans to retire in June and will remain at the company as an adviser until then. Gale Klappa will remain as executive chairman of the company until May 2024. Shares of WEC Energy are down 0.4% this year, compared to a rise of 21% by the S&P 500.
ECONOMY
prweek.com

Ray Kerins joins Next Security Group as CEO

NEW YORK: The Next Security Group has hired comms industry veteran Ray Kerins as CEO. Kerins is set to step into the role on November 1, reporting to Bob Pearson, chairman of NextSec parent company The Next Practices Group. Kerins will be based at the company’s New York City office.
BUSINESS
Tire Review

TireHub CEO Leaves; VP of Sales & Marketing Named Interim CEO

TireHub announced that CEO Peter Gibbons has decided to leave the company to pursue a new career opportunity. He will remain at the company through mid-November. Ted Becker, vice president of sales and marketing, will serve as interim CEO during this transition. Becker joined TireHub in August 2020 and has more than 25 years of experience in the tire and automotive industries, including leadership positions at both Michelin and Exide Technologies.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wec Energy Group#Ceo
MarketWatch

Hexo names beverage executive Scott Cooper as CEO

Hexo Corp on Wednesday named beverage executive Scott Cooper its new president and CEO, two days after announcing the departure of founder and ex-CEO Sebastien St-Louis. Cooper currently works as CEO of Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and Hexo. Hexo Chairman Michael Munzar said Cooper's two decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods and his "success in launching and growing Truss' innovative portfolio to be the Canadian market leader in cannabis beverages, and experience working in the United States position him well to defend Hexo's position as a market leader in Canada," according to a statement. For an interim period not to exceed six months, Cooper will continue simultaneously in his current role as CEO of Truss Beverages to ensure a smooth transition for the business, the company said. Shares of Hexo are down 47.3% this year, compared to a rise of 1% by the Cannabis ETF .
BUSINESS
Orange County Business Journal

CoolSys Names New CEO

Brea-based CoolSys, a provider of HVAC services around the country, has appointed Anesa Chaibi as the company's next chief executive, replacing Adam Coffey who will serve as senior adviser to its board of directors. Chaibi was CEO from 2005 to 2015 of HD Supply Facilities Maintenance, at one time a...
BREA, CA
mediapost.com

Exclaimer Group Names Marco Costa As CEO

Email signature firm Exclaimer Group has appointed Marco Costa as CEO. He replaces Heath Davies. The new CEO will be responsible for driving long-term growth and continuing to expand the firm’s product offerings “in close partnership with its investors Insight Partners, Farview Equity Partners, and Livingbridge,” Costa says. Costa has...
BUSINESS
Hartford Business

Brabant named CEO at DATTCO

New Britain transportation company DATTCO Inc. has named Scott Brabant its new chief financial officer. Brabant joins DATTCO from People’s United Bank, where he was chief financial officer of the bank’s insurance division and later first vice president in the business transformation office. Brabant has over 30 years of professional experience, including 20 years serving as CFO of healthcare and business services organizations.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: JCP Names New CEO, VP Moves at VF, Levi’s and Columbia Sportswear

J.C. Penney appointed Marc Rosen as CEO, and Columbia Sportswear promoted Andrew Burns to VP for strategic planning and investor relations. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
iit.edu

Illinois Tech Names Raj Echambadi as Next President to Lead Its Mission to Foster Inclusive Innovation

“We have tremendous opportunities to serve Bronzeville, Chicago, and the world,” says Raj Echambadi. “Illinois Tech has the requisite capabilities—intellectual, cultural, and social capital—and the right values embodied by our entire community to build upon our historic strengths, to chart a vibrant future, and to strengthen our role as a leading technological institution. My family and I are delighted to be part of this exciting journey and to be calling Illinois home again.”
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

BCBS of Minnesota names president, CEO

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota named Dana Erickson its permanent president and CEO, effective Nov. 1. Ms. Erickson will be assuming the position from interim CEO Kathleen Blatz, who held the position since April 2021, according to the Oct. 27 announcement. Before her promotion, Ms. Erickson served as...
MINNESOTA STATE
TIME

Why America's Corporate Boards Keep Failing to Diversify

Corporate America is making some gains in expanding its commitment to diversity. According to a new study from The Conference Board, 2021 marks the first time that a majority of S&P 500 companies—59%—have disclosed the racial makeup of their boards. The increased transparency is widely considered an important step in advancing equity and inclusion.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Vertex Group appoints Farouk Khailann as Senior Executive Advisor to the board and names Shitij Taneja as Chief Commercial Officer for Vertex Next

New York [US], October 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vertex Group, the world's 19th most innovative company across the globe; announced today the appointment of Farouk Khailann as Senior Executive Advisor to the boardShitij Taneja as Chief Commercial Officer for Vertex Next (Middle EastAfrica). Farouk Khailann is an African Entrepreneur with a strong...
BUSINESS
techgig.com

CitiusTech names Bhaskar Sambasivan as the CEO

CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions and platforms, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Bhaskar. as Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2021. Sambasivan joined. CitiusTech. as President in May 2021, and has been working closely with Rizwan Koita, CEO, as part of a...
BUSINESS
Biz Times

Milwaukee-based Total Cleaning Systems acquired by Denver company

Milwaukee-based commercial cleaning services company Total Cleaning Systems has been acquired by Denver-based commercial janitorial and building maintenance services company, CCS Facility Services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Total Cleaning Systems was founded…. Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TravelDailyNews.com

VacationRenter names Heath Hammett CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, - VacationRenter announced that Heath Hammett will lead the company as its CEO. Under Hammett, an innovator in travel metasearch, VacationRenter will further expand its international footprint while continuing to provide travelers with a personalized search experience and the best rental options. VacationRenter was built inside startup studio...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy