Austin Film Festival Review: The Humans

By Trace Sauveur
Austin Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fact that The Humans originated as a Broadway show could be quickly deduced by anyone unfamiliar with the source material. This family dinner dramedy has the hallmarks of a clear stage-to-screen adaptation: a single location ensemble piece that evokes the feeling its characters are existing in an on-stage...

www.austinchronicle.com

