Austin Film Festival Review: The Humans

Online, Lot45, Regal Cinema, Circa Brewing Co. October 20-24, $5-$7 per virtual film, $60-$250 per bundle, $15 in-person screenings. One of my favorite shorts in the fourteenth annual Bushwick Film Festival, running online and in person October 20-24, is Nicolas Minas’s thirteen-minute heart-tugger, Emma without Edmund. Part of the “Defining Stages” program, the film stars Lynn Cohen as a widow who discovers that her recently deceased husband had an affair when they were much younger and insists on finding out more about it. Her husband is played by her real-life spouse, Ronald Cohen. I used to see the two of them regularly at the theater, always making sure to say hello. I saw her many times onstage and onscreen as well; she appeared in such television shows as Law & Order, Damages, and Sex and the City, such films as Vanya on 42nd St., Munich, and The Hunger Games, and such plays as Hamlet with Kevin Kline, Macbeth with Liev Schreiber, and I Remember Mama with an all-star cast of older actresses.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO