CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BRYAN ROBSON: It was embarrasing but Manchester United must STICK with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer... there is no suitable replacement for the Norwegian, who needs to change his system

By Bryan Robson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

This was embarrassing but you can’t say it hasn’t been coming. The pressing game that United have tried to adopt just isn’t working. The players are not adjusting to whatever Ole is asking them to do and the system needs to change.

The best performances from this team in recent seasons have come from being compact, strong defensively and hitting teams on the counter attack.

But it’s not the time to sack Ole. I do believe he will keep his job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOzS5_0ccCwD6u00

It’s easy to clamour for the manager to go after such a painful defeat but change now causes more upheaval. The club have found that changes every couple of years just don’t work and who do you replace him with? I’m not sure there’s a candidate who can make such a significant difference without causing major disruption again.

We have to accept Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are still a way ahead of us. That gap, for me, would close if we changed our system.

Harry Maguire has apologised on behalf of the players and they will have to regroup and admit they have to work a damn sight harder.

To be a Manchester United player isn’t just about winning the odd game, it’s about winning trophies and if you can’t do that then you’re just talking the talk. There’s no room for talk any more — this needs actions.

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t the issue. He’s come with a passion to win trophies and it’s up to his team-mates to show they are up to the task too. It must be a watershed moment for United.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Who could replace Solskjaer at Manchester United?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still in charge of Manchester United but there is serious doubt about his future following their humiliation at the hands of Liverpool. Given that Solskjaer has perhaps taken Manchester United as far as he can, who can take them to the next level?. There’s no doubting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

With problems in Manchester United dressing room and on the pitch, can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer save his job?

In the dressing room after Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton, one star player was aimlessly raging about “the same mistakes every single game”. In the other dressing room, Rafa Benitez was actually criticising his team over “two points dropped”.The two scenes point to significant football issues that are only increasing the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.The first is that his own squad know something is wrong with the team. It has sapped confidence. The second is that opposition teams realise that. They know United are easy to get at right now, and it’s not hard to figure out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer acknowledges pressure but highlights ‘progress’ at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows he is under pressure but the Manchester United boss is confident the side will turn things around and bounce back from their chastening loss at Leicester.Already under scrutiny due to patchy performances before the international break, things went up a notch after Saturday’s desperate display at the King Power Stadium led to an embarrassing 4-2 loss.Odds on Solskjaer being sacked were slashed after a fourth loss in seven matches in all competitions, yet it is understood he retains the backing of the Old Trafford hierarchy heading into a big few weeks.Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Bryan Robson
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has three games to save his job, says Manchester United ex-keeper Mark Bosnich

Mark Bosnich believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could lose his job if Manchester United underperform in their next three games, following the “disaster” of Sunday’s thrashing at the hands of LiverpoolSolskjaer’s position has come under increased scrutiny after a 5-0 defeat against their biggest rivals at Old Trafford.United were poor throughout as Mohamed Salah hit a hat-trick, with goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota adding to the embarrassment for Solskjaer and his players.Solskjaer said the defeat saw United hit “rock bottom” but believes he is the right man to continue at the helm.However, Bosnich, who played alongside Solskjaer at United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Liverpool#Norwegian
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the fall guy for Manchester United’s failing hierarchy

The damning statistics surged in: Manchester United’s largest margin of defeat against Liverpool at home in history, the first time they let in five or more goals at Old Trafford without scoring themselves since February 1955 under Matt Busby, the most errors leading to shots in the Premier League, having conceded only less than Watford, Leeds, Newcastle and Norwich in the division.Those data daggers still didn’t tell the complete tale of United’s 5-0 death by ineptness. The lengthy “Ole’s at the wheel” chant from the away end, doused in irony and delight, did some work in underscoring the joke...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the easy option but Manchester United must shed nostalgia to catch rivals

After Cardiff City had been beaten 6-3 at home by Liverpool on 23 March 2014, their manager at the time, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was asked what he made of their opponents’ title credentials. Liverpool had just moved four points behind Chelsea at the top of the table, with a game in hand, seemingly poised to break their Premier League duck with one of the most exciting teams in the league. It was a relevant question asked of a coach who had pitted his wits against the other contenders and had won the Premier League six times as a player.Without waiting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes Manchester United training ahead of Tottenham clash

Under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was at training on Tuesday as the Manchester United manager prepares to lead the side to Tottenham amid intense scrutiny and pressure.A poor recent run reached its nadir on Sunday when relentless rivals Liverpool ran amok and secured their biggest ever win at Old Trafford.United put in a feeble display in a 5-0 defeat that left Solskjaer reflecting on his “darkest day” at the helm, with the side hitting “rock bottom” as his position became more precarious than ever.But while speculation and introspection continues, the Norwegian is still expected be in charge for Saturday’s trip...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The pundits' verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future: Gary Neville backed his former team-mate for the season, Jamie Carragher said Manchester United 'need a better manager' while Micah Richards admits the Norwegian is 'out of his depth'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces the toughest period of his Manchester United career so far as the calls for his sacking intensified following their humiliating 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. The Norwegian has faced pressure in the past, but nothing like this as his team were put to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MARTIN SAMUEL: Oddly, Man United seem SCARED to appoint a manager in the Sir Alex Ferguson mould... Conte would demand the control that Solskjaer does not have - but he should get it

The strangest thing about the current band of Manchester United executives is this - they seem terrified of ceding control to anyone who wants to be manager, but are happy to take instruction from the one guy who doesn't. Sir Alex Ferguson's appearance at the Manchester United training ground this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Five things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must do – and one thing he can’t – to help save his Manchester United job

After last weekend’s humiliation of historic proportions, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed a second chance to turn Manchester United’s fortunes around, starting this weekend away to Tottenham.Though there are currently no indications that United have a replacement lined up, Solskjaer has to steady the ship before the November international break or risks forcing the United hierarchy into making a change.Saturday’s visit to north London is followed by a Champions League trip to play Atalanta, then a Manchester derby at Old Trafford. All three games will have to be navigated successfully in order for Solskjaer to prove he is capable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'You can abuse me after!': Smiling Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fires back at fan interrupting his post-match interview after relieved Norwegian's side won at Tottenham

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer jokingly told a fan 'you can abuse me after' in a witty post-match comment following their victory at Tottenham on Saturday. The Norwegian boss was under enormous pressure following give losses in nine games in all competitions, the latest of which came in humiliating fashion in a 5-0 reverse against Liverpool last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

CHRIS SUTTON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer switched system to save his job but after Spurs success he MUST stick to a back five for crunch clashes with Atalanta and Manchester City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer switched to a 3-4-1-2 for Tottenham on Saturday and had he not, it might have been Manchester United releasing a club statement on Monday. The decision to drop 4-2-3-1 for the first time this season worked. United not only achieved their second clean sheet in 22 games but they did not allow Tottenham a shot on target.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy