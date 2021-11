There are some games which play out like a nice country walk through an idyllic setting. You explore a bit, take in some scenery and listen to some facts about the area. It’s serene, relaxing, and suitable for a man of my age. Then there is Ghostrunner – a game that’s like shooting eight shots of espresso coffee directly into the bloodstream, all as many voices shout “RUN”. We reviewed this surprise hit of a game back in 2020, but now it’s arrived back on the scene with some Xbox Series X|S next-gen optimisation in tow. You’ll be glad to hear that I’ve injected the caffeine and am ready to review.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO