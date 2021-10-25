CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Fitness+ Coming to 15 New Countries November 3

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFitness+, the Apple Watch-based workout service, is expanding. From November 3, it will be available in 15 new countries....

www.macobserver.com

Phone Arena

Apple Fitness+ update brings SharePlay to users, service expands to 15 new countries

Apple Fitness+ has been updated with new workouts and brought to 15 new countries about one month ago. Today, Apple announced that its fitness service has gained another important new feature: SharePlay. Additionally, Apple Fitness+ will arrive in 15 new countries on November 3, bringing the total number of countries the service is available in to 21.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Apple One’s Premier subscription tier is rolling out in 17 new countries on November 3

In these countries, Apple One Premier will include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and 2 TB of iCloud storage. The bundle can be shared among up to six family members. It’s worth noting that Apple News+ will not be part of Apple One Premier in these countries, as it is in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K (News and News+ aren’t available in these new markets currently). With this upcoming expansion, Apple One Premier will be available in 21 countries in total.
TECHNOLOGY
#Austria#Apple Watch#Apple Fitness#Brazilian#German#Italian#Russian#Shareplay#Macos Monterey
