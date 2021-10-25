CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubaishi named inaugural chair of National Muslim Law Student Association

By Neil Schoenherr
wustl.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara Hubaishi, a third-year student at the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, has been elected inaugural chair of the National Muslim Law Student Association (NMLSA). The...

