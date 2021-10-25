Hubaishi named inaugural chair of National Muslim Law Student Association

An assistant teacher has been suspended after being accused of telling a Muslim student, “We don’t negotiate with terrorists,” in response to a question about math homework. Mohammed Zubi, a 17-year-old senior and captain of the soccer team, told CNN he was “looking around, at a loss for words, completely shocked” after the teacher made the comment. Last week, when the incident was first reported by ABC 7 NY, a classmate said the teacher “got close to” Zubi, who had asked for more time to work on an assignment, before calling him a terrorist. Other classmates confirmed they heard the remark.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO