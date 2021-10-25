New Wikimedia Enterprise API Enables Public Data Access

The digital way of life is no longer a distant dream but our current reality and it has served everyone well too. For businesses, especially, it has far-reaching consequences, enabling them to reach newer heights every day. But how does one achieve such digital transformation, you ask? With help from big data; you see, the copious amounts of data companies now have access to, big data helps companies use said data to not only streamline their operational workflows but also drive business strategies. It also helps make processes quicker, effective, and much more efficient.

