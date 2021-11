Tiegen said she doesn’t think Luna and Miles have fully grasped the situation—and neither has she.. “I don’t think they’ll ever quite understand why he didn’t make it, in the way that I don’t understand,” she continued. “I had a placental abruption, and I keep having to ask my doctor, ‘OK, but why? Why wasn’t it able to work? Why didn’t we just keep going?’ And they were like, ‘We physically would’ve run out of blood in the hospital. Were we going to do that for 20 weeks in the hospital?’ That’s still something that I’m coming to terms with, why we gave up. Honestly, the [kids] still catch me in a funk some days. And the first thing they go to is, ‘Is it baby Jack?'”

