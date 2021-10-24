CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Jamie Chadwick claims her second successive W Series title and the £362,000 prize pot after dominating the final race in Texas

By Jonathan McEvoy
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Jamie Chadwick clinched her second successive all-female W Series title with a comfortable victory at the Circuit of the Americas.

The 23-year-old shot off cleanly from pole and dominated Sunday’s final race to claim the prize pot of $500,000 (£362,000).

Chadwick came to America locked on 109 points with fellow Briton Alice Powell but finished with a 27-point cushion after comfortably winning both legs of the weekend’s double-header.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjXs7_0ccCrFlj00
Jamie Chadwick clinched her second successive all-female W Series title in Texas on Sunday

As well as pocketing the winnings, Bath-born Chadwick takes 15 FIA Super Licence points, helping her towards the 40 required to qualify for a Formula One race seat – her stated dream – and the 25 needed to participate in free practice.

Chadwick, an academy driver at Williams, said: ‘Winning this means so much. It has been hard work with Alice pushing me all the way, so congratulations to her.

‘I have a great relationship Williams and am grateful for everything they have done for me. They have helped me a lot, but I don’t know what’s next. I’ll just enjoy the moment.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXB5J_0ccCrFlj00
The 23-year-old dominated Sunday’s final race to claim the prize pot of $500,000 (£362,000)

Comments / 0

Related
thedrive

Jamie Chadwick Feels the Weight of Representing Women in Motorsport

The reigning W Series champion talks to us about her future ahead of this year's COTA finale. Jamie Chadwick has been W Series champion for, probably, a lot longer than she would have expected. She won the series in 2019, its inaugural year, and was set to come back to defend her title in 2020. Then, well, everything that happened in 2020 happened. Now, in 2021, Chadwick's in the championship fight again, going into the final races of the season on matching points with rival Alice Powell. W Series' title will wrap up over a double-header at Circuit of the Americas this weekend, alongside the Formula One Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
topgear.com

Two Brits are gunning for the W Series title this weekend

Reigning champ Jamie Chadwick will face off against Alice Powell in Austin. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. If you thought this year’s battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen was close, it has nothing on the title fight between W Series contenders Jamie Chadwick and Alice Powell: the two Brits are both locked on 109 points at the top of the standings going into this weekend’s final double-header at Circuit of the Americas.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

W Series prepares for its two-race finale at COTA with two drivers tied in points

As the second season of the W Series heads into its final weekend with a doubleheader at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), two racers, Jamie Chadwick and Alice Powell, are tied in points after six rounds – setting up an exciting head-to-head matchup. This will be the first time in the series’ two-year history that it has raced outside of Europe.
MOTORSPORTS
Telegraph

W Series title race: Battle of Britons pair poised for race of their lives

With just six points separating Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in this season’s Formula 1 drivers’ championship, the race for the title could hardly be closer. But try telling that to W Series contenders Alice Powell and Jamie Chadwick - the two Britons are locked on 109 points apiece in the all-women series.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Reuters

Chadwick wins in Austin to lead W Series into final race

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Jamie Chadwick won the first of two W Series races in Austin, Texas, on Saturday to take a 10-point lead into Sunday's season finale of the all-female single-seater championship. Winner of the inaugural title in 2019, the 23-year-old now has only compatriot Alice Powell standing...
AUSTIN, TX
motoringresearch.com

Britain’s Jamie Chadwick wins second W Series championship

Jamie Chadwick has claimed consecutive championship wins in the 2021 season of the all-female W Series. It marks her second title in the single-seater formula, following her success in its inaugural 2019 season. The 23-year-old put on a dominant display, taking two victories at the Circuit of the Americas in...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Chadwick
Person
Alice Powell
racer.com

Chadwick, Pulling take poles for W Series finale

Defending series champion Jamie Chadwick (Veloce Racing) will start the final two races of the W Series season from the front row of the grid as she bids for another title at Circuit of The Americas. It was a frenetic qualifying session in Texas with the drivers’ best time determining...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Chadwick doubles down with second W Series crown!

Jamie Chadwick rounded off a triumphant 2021 campaign in the W Series with two consecutive wins at the Circuit of the Americas and a second crown to boot. The 23-year-old Briton was up against the talent of Alice Powell, her only rival title contender in Austin, and swiftly dealt with the Racing X driver's opposition by winning both rounds in Texas.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Chadwick: 2021 W Series title 'felt harder fought' than 2019 triumph

Jamie Chadwick says her 2021 W Series title felt “harder fought” than her 2019 win, but feels “sweeter” because of the tough season-long battle. The double champion endured a season-long battle with Alice Powell, entering the season finale double header at the Circuit of the Americas level on 109 points.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Jamie Chadwick: Formula 1 is a 'step closer' says driver after W Series win

Jamie Chadwick believes her dream of racing in Formula 1 is a "step closer" after winning her second consecutive W Series championship. The Bath-born racer, who won the inaugural all-female competition in 2019, won four rounds of this year's eight-race series. She sealed the title with victories in the final...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Bath#Fia
Racing News

Martinsville Inspection Issues: October 2021 (NASCAR Playoffs)

NASCAR penalties have been issued at Martinsville Speedway. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series will set the championship 4. Martinsville Speedway is set to host the final elimination race ahead of next week’s championship event. The tensions are high. 8 drivers enter today with a chance at the championship but only...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Martinsville will end an era that fans want to forget

Martinsville Speedway should mark the final time that NASCAR uses the starting lineup formula to set the starting lineup for a race. After using random draws (with drivers split into groups based on the point standings) early on last year following the return to action during the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR made the decision to move to a formula to determine the starting lineups for races.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

If you had asked, heading into 2021, who the likely title contenders for the championship's second season would be, Beitske Visser is surely a name that would have cropped up, alongside current title rivals Jamie Chadwick and Alice Powell and third-placed Emma Kimilainen. Dutch driver Visser finished second in the...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Sidorkova to miss W Series Austin finale after US visa denied

The 18-year-old was set to compete in the season finale double header at the Circuit of the Americas, but said on Wednesday she had been unable to obtain a visa despite her National Interests Exemption as a professional athlete. She currently sits in seventh in the drivers standings with 34...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Autosport Online

W Series US: Chadwick tops second practice cut short by red flag

The joint driver standings leader set a 2m05.673s to take the top spot, closely followed by Abbi Pulling, less than 0.2s behind her. Chadwick, driving for Veloce Racing, also led first practice, while Pulling also finished second in the earlier session for the PUMA team in just her third race weekend in the series.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

W Series US: Chadwick tops FP1 at season-finale double header

The reigning champion set a 2m06.429s to lead the first session in Austin for Veloce Racing, with title rival Alice Powell finishing in seventh for Racing X. Chadwick and Powell head into the season finale joint on 109 points, with the latter leading with three wins, having won last time out at Zandvoort, to Chadwick’s two.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Garcia withdrew from W Series COTA race due to anxiety

The Spanish driver, who competes in the PUMA-sponsored team, did not take part in the season finale at the Circuit of the Americas due to an unspecified illness. But she later clarified on social media that her mental health had been suffering and she felt she had to "put it as a priority".
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

COTA W Series: Chadwick wins race one, Powell third

The Veloce Racing driver finished over a second clear of second-placed Emma Kimilainen, who sits third in the standings. Powell, who went into the weekend level on 109 points with Chadwick, had a poor qualifying and lined up P10, but clawed her way back through the field to complete the podium.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy