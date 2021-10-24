CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Can someone let Manchester United know!' Red Devils fan Rachel Riley shares photos from both her pregnancies after being told to avoid 'stress'... as her team are thrashed 5-0 at Old Trafford

By Gabriella Ferlita For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Rachel Riley has been reminiscing on her first pregnancy as she compared bump photos from her first and second time around on Instagram on Sunday.

The Countdown star and self-confessed Manchester United fan, 35, also revealed that her midwife has urged her to avoid 'adrenaline, drama and stress' as her due date nears.

But she admitted to finding the well-meaning advice difficult to take on board as she watched her beloved Premier League club take a 5-0 hammering from fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNtiD_0ccCr7nA00
Baby number two: Rachel Riley has been reminiscing on her first pregnancy (left) as she compared bump photos from her first and second time around on Instagram on Sunday

The mathematician donned the same red and orange tie-dye sports bra and low-waisted black leggings in both photos - showing off her blossoming bump.

She wrote under her sentimental post: 'Bump no 1 vs bump no 2 just past 40 weeks!

'My midwife has ordered me to watch only happy/relaxing things now, no adrenaline/drama/stress - can someone let United know today please.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WADrI_0ccCr7nA00
'Can someone let United know today please!' The Countdown star, 35, also revealed that her midwife has urged her to avoid 'adrenaline, drama and stress' as her due date nears

Rachel is set to soon welcome her second child with her Strictly Come Dancing star husband Pasha, 41.

The couple are already parents to daughter Maven, 22 months, who they welcomed in December 2019.

The expectant mother celebrated her final day of filming for Countdown recently as she headed off on maternity leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVFuZ_0ccCr7nA00
Family: Rachel is set to soon welcome her second child with her Strictly Come Dancing star husband Pasha, 41. The couple are already parents to daughter Maven (right), 22 months

The presenter took to Instagram at the beginning of the month to share the news with fans saying she has 'officially finished filming to pop a baby out!'

The television star shared a slew of silly snaps with the show's new presenter Anne-Marie Imafidon who will 'be keeping the numbers in line' until Rachel returns next year.

Rachel also revealed we will continue to see her on our TV screens until December as some shows have been pre-recorded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONQDK_0ccCr7nA00
Heading off! The expectant mother celebrated her final day of filming for Countdown recently as she headed off on maternity leave, while Anne-Marie Imafidon (left) holds down the fort

The Independent

Rachel Riley sums up motherhood, marriage, and being in no rush to return to her pre-pregnancy weight

Rachel Riley looks a little tired. And so she should. We meet over Zoom two weeks before her second baby is due and the signs of expectant mother fatigue are showing, as she reveals her bulging stomach to the camera.Make-up free and dressed down in a black T-shirt and leggings, the Countdown maths geek is now on maternity leave, leaving the Countdown team of Susie Dent and new anchor Anne Robinson to run the ship in her absence.Robinson known for her acerbic putdowns on Weakest Link, joined the long-running afternoon show in June, replacing Nick Hewer. What’s it been...
CELEBRITIES
prima.co.uk

Rachel Riley shows off baby bump as she announces her new book is out

Rachel Riley has taken to Instagram to not only announce that her new book is out now but show off her blooming bump too. Appearing in a celebratory photograph, the Countdown presenter could be seen impressively balancing a whole plate of personalised cupcakes on her tummy whilst proudly showing off a copy of At Sixes and Sevens.
CELEBRITIES
Rachel Riley
chatsports.com

Manchester United are in discussions over the major redevelopment of Old Trafford after coming under fire from fans over the lack of improvements to the ground

Manchester United have opened discussions on a major redevelopment of Old Trafford that could see the stadium's capacity increase to 80,000. The club has often come under fire from fans over the lack of improvements to Old Trafford and issues including leaks from the roof of the Charlton Stand. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Red Devils
chatsports.com

Manchester United fan filmed shouting abuse at substitute Jesse Lingard during first-half collapse against Liverpool... before England star replies 'I'm not on the pitch' as things turned nasty in the stands at Old Trafford

Jesse Lingard was on the receiving end of abuse from a Manchester United fan during Sunday's defeat to Liverpool despite the fact he wasn't even on the pitch. United were humiliated by their rivals at Old Trafford, going four goals down before half-time and ultimately losing 5-0. The mood turned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo calls on Manchester United to 'sacrifice' to become a top team after shaky recent form and insists the squad need time to 'adapt' after bringing Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a rallying cry to his Manchester United team-mates after a rough patch of form caused a hiccup in their season - urging them to 'sacrifice' and help the squad reach the next level. The Portuguese superstar was one of three high-profile arrivals at Old Trafford this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Angry Paul Pogba 'snubbed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Man United dressing room' after Liverpool thrashing at Old Trafford 'despite apologising to team-mates' for his red card shortly after coming on as a sub

Paul Pogba snubbed under-fire Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being left out of the the club's starting line-up in their humiliating 5-0 loss to Liverpool, according to reports. The French midfielder did not start the derby clash after being dropped by United's Norwegian boss on Sunday and while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo insists Manchester United fans 'deserve much better than this' after humiliating 5-0 defeat by Liverpool as veteran forward issues a rallying cry to his team-mates to turn things around

Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United's supporters deserve much better than the dismal display they received against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. Ronaldo and co were thrashed 5-0 by their bitter rivals with Mo Salah bagging himself a hat-trick. Ronaldo did put the ball in the net but his strike...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'They looked like velociraptors in Jurassic Park!': Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders heaps praise on the Reds' rampant front line after mauling Man United 5-0 at Old Trafford

Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders has compared their Mohamed Salah-led attack to a 'velociraptors in Jurassic Park' after their 5-0 mauling of Manchester United. The Reds moved back into second following their emphatic victory at Old Trafford on Sunday, which saw Salah hit a hat-trick and goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota add to their rampant attack.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Zinedine Zidane 'is NOT interested in managing Manchester United' if the Red Devils decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their humiliating 5-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane is reportedly not interested in the manager's position at Manchester United, should it become available. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fighting to save his job at Old Trafford after the humiliating 5-0 defeat to their biggest rivals Liverpool on Sunday. Crisis talks have since been held...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United 'draw up four-man shortlist to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer' with Brendan Rodgers and Ajax's Erik ten Hag wanted by the Red Devils... but out-of-work Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte are 'leading the way for Old Trafford job'

Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte are reportedly leading the way to replace under-pressure Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United are in disarray after a 5-0 mauling at the hands of fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Solskjaer's tenure hanging by a thread. And according to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
