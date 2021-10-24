'Can someone let Manchester United know!' Red Devils fan Rachel Riley shares photos from both her pregnancies after being told to avoid 'stress'... as her team are thrashed 5-0 at Old Trafford

Rachel Riley has been reminiscing on her first pregnancy as she compared bump photos from her first and second time around on Instagram on Sunday.

The Countdown star and self-confessed Manchester United fan, 35, also revealed that her midwife has urged her to avoid 'adrenaline, drama and stress' as her due date nears.

But she admitted to finding the well-meaning advice difficult to take on board as she watched her beloved Premier League club take a 5-0 hammering from fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Baby number two: Rachel Riley has been reminiscing on her first pregnancy (left) as she compared bump photos from her first and second time around on Instagram on Sunday

The mathematician donned the same red and orange tie-dye sports bra and low-waisted black leggings in both photos - showing off her blossoming bump.

She wrote under her sentimental post: 'Bump no 1 vs bump no 2 just past 40 weeks!

'My midwife has ordered me to watch only happy/relaxing things now, no adrenaline/drama/stress - can someone let United know today please.'

'Can someone let United know today please!' The Countdown star, 35, also revealed that her midwife has urged her to avoid 'adrenaline, drama and stress' as her due date nears

Rachel is set to soon welcome her second child with her Strictly Come Dancing star husband Pasha, 41.

The couple are already parents to daughter Maven, 22 months, who they welcomed in December 2019.

The expectant mother celebrated her final day of filming for Countdown recently as she headed off on maternity leave.

Family: Rachel is set to soon welcome her second child with her Strictly Come Dancing star husband Pasha, 41. The couple are already parents to daughter Maven (right), 22 months

The presenter took to Instagram at the beginning of the month to share the news with fans saying she has 'officially finished filming to pop a baby out!'

The television star shared a slew of silly snaps with the show's new presenter Anne-Marie Imafidon who will 'be keeping the numbers in line' until Rachel returns next year.

Rachel also revealed we will continue to see her on our TV screens until December as some shows have been pre-recorded.