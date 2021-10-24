CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He was NOT using Raya while in a relationship': Giovanni Pernice SLAMS claims he used celeb dating app before split from ex Maura Higgins and insists the profile was old and unused

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
 9 days ago

Giovanni Pernice has blasted claims he was using a dating app while he was still dating reality TV personality Maura Higgins.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 31, and the former Love Island contestant, 30, recently separated just four months after embarking on a relationship.

Insiders told The Sun, Giovanni was active on celebrity dating app Raya as late as October 5th, before his split with the Irish beauty was confirmed.

Despite the allegations, a representative for the star told MailOnline: 'Giovanni became member of Raya years ago and his original profile remained on the site. He categorically was not using Raya whilst in a relationship.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQF9K_0ccCr48z00
Claims:  Giovanni Pernice has blasted claims he was using a dating app while he was still dating reality TV personality Maura Higgins 

Pictures on his profile included one of him in a leather jacket taken in May, while Maura had shared snaps of the pair together on October 2.

A source said: 'Giovanni's profile was on Raya while he was still very much with Maura. It does not state he is just looking for friendship.

'It is clearly for dates and it will be another blow to Maura. Gio said he wasn't actively using the app but it only takes two seconds to delete.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bCTy_0ccCr48z00
Split: The Strictly Come Dancing star, 31, and the former Love Islander, 30, recently parted ways after four months together

The romance between the pair reportedly went sour after days of moving in together with the Irish beauty is said to be 'absolutely devastated.'

A source told The Sun: 'It's all over for now. Maura's absolutely devastated, it appears the Strictly curse has struck again.

'Pals are hoping that they can patch things up. But only time will tell whether they'll work things out as Giovanni is so busy.'

The Italian dancer has been putting actress Rose Ayling-Ellis through her paces on Strictly and they have become good friends, with Giovanni showcasing the sign language he's learned from her on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ihge7_0ccCr48z00
App: According to The Sun, Giovanni was active on celebrity dating app Raya as late as October 5 yet Giovanni's representatives refuted the claims

'Maura's decided to take a step back and let him concentrate on the show,' the source concluded.

The news of the split closely follows Monday's reports that Maura had deleted almost all of the photos of Giovanni from her Instagram page, which led to rumours that the pair had broken up.

The Glow Up Ireland host last posted a photo with the dancer on September 24 in a carousel advertisement post, where the two look as loved up as ever as they embrace one another.

Giovanni has also deleted the reality star from his page without a trace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5ysf_0ccCr48z00
A source said: 'Giovanni's profile was on Raya while he was still very much with Maura. It does not state he is just looking for friendship' 

The reported end of their whirlwind romance may be as a result of the Strictly curse, which sees celebrities splitting with their romantic partners while on the show, or shortly after.

Many viewers have commented that Giovanni and EastEnders actress Rose would be 'cute' together.

But there is nothing to suggest they are anything more than just friends.

Victims of the so-called 'curse' have included Stacey Dooley, Susanna Reid and Seann Walsh.

Maura posted to Instagram earlier this week a video from inside her London apartment expressing her joy of it 'finally' being 'moving day' leading fans to speculate she was moving in with the hunk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlWgn_0ccCr48z00
Split: The romance between the Love Island star and the Strictly pro reportedly went sour days after moving in together

An insider revealed to MailOnline earlier this month that 'things have become serious very quickly' between the pair.

A source said: 'Things have become serious very quickly between Maura and Gio and they are now ready to move things up a level by getting their own place.

'They both lead incredibly busy lives and spend a lot of time on the road working - so having somewhere they can come back to and always be together is incredibly important.

'They have been talking about it and would like to start looking as soon as they can.'

Maura shot to fame on the dating show, entering the Villa as a bombshell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Vk7R_0ccCr48z00
Training: The Italian dancer has been putting Rose Ayling-Ellis through her paces on Strictly Come Dancing - and they have become good friends

The beauty coupled up with Curtis Pritchard following his split with Amy Hart on the show.

The former couple were together for around eight months after exiting the villa before she grew close to fellow Islander Chris Taylor.

Chris and Maura made things official last year before eventually splitting earlier this year.

Giovanni, meanwhile, has previously been linked with TOWIE star Jess Wright, Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts and Coronation Street's Georgia May Foote.

He was also rumoured to be romantically connected to Hollyoaks star Katie McGlynn, who also starred on this year's Strictly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOnzB_0ccCr48z00
Over: The news of the split closely follows reports that Maura had deleted almost all of the photos of Giovanni from her Instagram page

People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

