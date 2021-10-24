CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'It's a hugely emotional and inspiring night': Ashley Banjo announced as Pride of Britain Awards co-host with Carol Vorderman ahead of 2021 ceremony

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Ashley Banjo has been announced as the co-host of this year's Pride of Britain Awards alongside Carol Vorderman.

The Diversity star, 33, will help honour this year’s winners at a star-studded ceremony at Grosvenor House in London’s Park Lane, with the event being televised in November.

Dancer Ashley said: 'I feel like I've been a part of Pride of Britain for a few years now but the chance to co-host it next to Carol, who is a complete legend and a pro, is amazing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44q5vU_0ccCqL6I00
Full of pride: Ashley Banjo has been announced as the co-host of this year's Pride of Britain Awards alongside Carol Vorderman (pictured  at the 2019 awards)

'It’s such a special show and a hugely emotional and inspiring night.'

Long-standing host Carol, 60, said: 'Ashley is a wonderful person and I’m delighted that he’s joining me because he has been involved for a few years now and it just feels right.

'The Pride of Britain Awards are an incredibly special evening and show to be a part of.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdTlg_0ccCqL6I00
Dancer Ashley said: 'I feel like I've been a part of Pride of Britain for a few years now but the chance to co-host it next to Carol, who is a complete legend and a pro, is amazing'

A host of celebrities and public figures including Prince Charles, Ant and Dec, Anne-Marie, Ed Sheeran, Pixie Lott and Joanna Lumley, among others, will be saluting the nation's incredible unsung heroes at the event.

The Pride of Britain Awards will be returning for the first in-person event in two years after a hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

Stories of ordinary members of the public will be highlighted for their bravery, selflessness and phenomenal fundraising feats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38QbN4_0ccCqL6I00
Star power: The Diversity star will help honour this year’s winners at a star-studded ceremony at Grosvenor House in London’s Park Lane, with the event being televised in November
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNFBr_0ccCqL6I00
Glitz: Ashley's co-host Carol gave her Twitter followers a glimpse at her glamorous outfit as she prepared for a pre Pride of Britain photoshoot with Ashley earlier this month

Ashley's co-host Carol gave her Twitter followers a glimpse at her glamorous outfit as she prepared for a pre Pride of Britain photoshoot with Ashley earlier this month.

The former Countdown star could be seen in an elegant white dress with a halter neck and ruffles to the front, while in another she put on a busty display due to the garment's plunging neckline.

She captioned the snaps: 'Had a real treat trying on lots of stunning dresses for @PrideOfBritain photoshoot with our @AshleyBanjo later this week... #Pampered #Lucky #InLoveWithLife.'

The Pride of Britain Awards, in partnership with TSB, will broadcast on ITV on 4th November at 8pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwtwK_0ccCqL6I00
Eye-catching: The former Countdown star put on a busty display due to the garment's plunging neckline as she posed for a social media snap

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Celebrities ‘starstruck’ by Pride of Britain winners

Celebrities flocked to the red carpet on Saturday night to honour the UK’s bravest and best as part of the Pride of Britain Awards 2021.Hosted by Carol Vorderman and Diversity’s Ashley Banjo the awards ceremony at Grosvenor House Hotel in London got off to a bang with the arrival of this year’s winners on the red carpet.Winners this year include Hughie Higginson, 10, and Freddie Xavi, 11, who raised more than £200,000 after Hughie was diagnosed with leukaemia – and part-time firefighter Stephen Warton who jumped into an icy lake to save the life of 13-year-old Kacper Krauze.Banjo said:...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carol Vorderman's plush living room is the epitome of Hollywood glamour

Carol Vorderman invited HELLO! into her North Somerset home for a photoshoot and interview - and the star unveiled her jaw-dropping living room which is out of this world. The former Countdown star posed for pictures wearing a glamorous black evening dress against the beautiful backdrop of her own home – and the location did not disappoint.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carol Vorderman causes a stir at Pride of Britain Awards with unexpected transformation

In case you missed it, Carol Vorderman rocked not one, but two jaw-dropping gowns at the Pride of Britain Awards on Saturday night - and we're totally floored by her look. Changing from her incredible blue Gallagia dress from Isabell Kristensen Couture, the 60-year-old star slipped away from the red carpet at London Grovesnor Hotel to change into a red curve-hugging dress with dramatic shoulder detailing. The Countdown star, who hosted the 22nd annual ceremony alongside Ashley Banjo, celebrated the nation's unsung heroes at the Daily Mirror event, which honoured the achievements of remarkable people.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Banjo
Person
Joanna Lumley
Person
Anne Marie
Person
Pixie Lott
Person
Carol Vorderman
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Prince Charles
Hello Magazine

Carol Vorderman stuns in makeup free selfie – and looks flawless

Carol Vorderman is the epitome of health, and says she has never felt better thanks to her active lifestyle. It certainly shows, with the former Countdown presenter racking up thousands of likes on her stunning selfies, showing off her gym-honed figure. However, Carol made a change from her usual glamorous looks to share a makeup free picture with her followers, and it's safe to say that the star looked flawless.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I didn't leave the house for weeks': Ashley Banjo reveals he hid away after THAT controversial Diversity BLM dance on BGT as he explores racism in Britain in new documentary

Ashley Banjo has reflected on Diversity's controversial Black Lives Matter routine, one year on from when it aired on Britain's Got Talent. Ofcom received more than 31,000 complaints from viewers after the dance troupe's political performance, choreographed after the tragic death of George Floyd. Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday,...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Carol Vorderman stuns in skintight leggings and knee-high boots

Carol Vorderman loves her leggings, and who can blame her? The star looked absolutely stunning on Tuesday when she posted a picture wearing a bold, camouflage pair that she styled with knee-high boots. Sharing the look to her Instagram Story, the former Countdown presenter wrote: "Off to an airfield". Carol...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Grosvenor House#Covid#Twitter#Prideofbritain#Tsb#Itv
Hello Magazine

Carol Vorderman left 'emotional' after recalling sentimental memories

Carol Vorderman was left feeling incredibly "emotional" on Friday after she heard Van Morrison's song Days Like This and it reminded her of her late mother, Jean. Carol's mum passed away in 2017 following a battle with cancer. Jean, who had battled the illness three times before, opted not to go for chemotherapy due to her advanced age. Carol was very private about her mum's passing, only breaking the news after they had held a private funeral service for her, and in a moving post on her Instagram Stories on Friday, the TV star mentioned how hearing the song had brought back some memories.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Brave heroes to be celebrated at Pride of Britain Awards

A part-time firefighter who risked his life to save a teenager who fell into the icy depths of a lake is among those who will be honoured at the Pride of Britain Awards. Thirteen-year-old Kacper Krauze had been trying to swim across the River Eden in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria in February 2019 when he sank to the bottom and was rescued by Appleby fire and rescue crew manager Stephen Warton.
LIVERPOOL F.C.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Ed Sheeran is rooting for Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly after perfect Halloween tango

Ed Sheeran has revealed he’s rooting for EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis to win this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. The British musician, who just released a new album, = (Equals), appeared on BBC Breakfast where he was asked about the celebrity dance competition.Ayling-Ellis and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice made history last weekend after scoring a perfect 40 in week six for their Halloween-themed tango, which they performed to Sheeran’s single “Shivers”. It is the earliest week that a top score has been achieved on the show. Asked on BBC Breakfast if he knew he had “written the perfect...
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

Britain's MOBO awards to host first live show since 2017

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain's MOBO Awards will return later this year with a live show, their first since 2017, organisers said on Thursday. The MOBOs, which honour Music of Black Origin, will be held on Dec. 5 in Coventry, currently designated the UK City of Culture. Nominees are yet to be announced.
WORLD
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy