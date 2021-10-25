Home Zone opens second location in Lewisville

Stay informed on what’s happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Market by Macy's, located at 321 State St., Southlake, held a soft opening Oct. 25 and has a grand opening ribbon-cutting planned for 5 p.m. Oct. 29. The location closed in July to undergo renovations. The new space offers customers "an easy-to-shop and open environment," according to a press release. Market by Macy's Southlake Town Square location was the first of its kind in the country, opening in February 2020 and offering an assortment of merchandise and products catered toward men, women and kids as well as beauty, home and gift items. This location similarly models the WestBend location in Fort Worth, which opened in January. 817-527-3700. www.macys.com.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO