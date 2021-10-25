CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Home Zone opens second location in Lewisville

By Valerie Wigglesworth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago
Home Zone opened a new location in October at 997 Valley Ridge Blvd. in Lewisville. The furniture...

Rice and noodle shop Samurai to open inside Roanoke’s food hall

Samurai, a rice and noodle shop, is coming to Roanoke’s food hall Oak Street Food & Brew, according to Samurai owner Sage Sakiri. A grand opening for Samurai will be held on Nov. 3 inside Oak Street Food & Brew at 206 N. Oak St. The rice and noodle shop will serve a variety of signature bowls in addition to Samurai bowls, which come with one, two or three protein options for varying prices. 682-404-7500. www.instagram.com/samurairans/?hl=en.
ROANOKE, TX
Mexican restaurant Maria Del Mar coming soon to Roanoke

Maria Del Mar, a Mexican restaurant, will open at 1106 N. U.S. 377 in Roanoke in about a month, owner Sage Sakiri said. The Mexican restaurant will open in Los Molcajetes’ old location after the restaurant moved to a new location on Oak Street. Sakiri said Maria Del Mar will serve authentic Tex-Mex and Mexican food. 682-237-7199. www.facebook.com/mariadelmar.amcac.
Japanese department store Teso Life coming soon to Frisco Ranch; Lincoln Experience Center to close at The Star District in Frisco and more top DFW news

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Japanese department store Teso Life will soon be coming to the Frisco Ranch shopping center off Warren Parkway and Preston Road in Frisco. The city of Plano plans to spray for mosquitoes in...
FRISCO, TX
Gateway Church expands Frisco campus sanctuary, classrooms

Gateway Church’s Frisco campus is in the middle of an expansion project that is expected to wrap up by 2022. The first phase of the expansion began in April, and it adds a new sanctuary, children’s section and classrooms for the church’s spiritual growth program called Equip. These additions are slated to be completed by August 2022. The second phase—scheduled to end by December 2022—will consist of renovations to the existing campus.
FRISCO, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Lewisville, TX
Lewisville, TX
Business
New Murphy convenience store, gas station coming to Lewisville

A Murphy Express convenience store and fueling station is being built at the southeast corner of State Highway 121 Business and Valley Ridge Boulevard in Lewisville, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The location will offer “coffee, fountain and frozen drinks, free ATMs, and many other convenience items,” according to the Murphy USA website. An opening date has not yet been set. www.murphyusa.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Taco Joint delays Plano opening to early 2022

Tex-Mex restaurant Taco Joint has postponed its opening in Plano to early 2022. Originally scheduled to open this fall, the Dallas-based restaurant cited supply chain issues as the reason for the delay. This new location at 1300 W. Plano Parkway will be a part of the 156-acre Heritage Creekside development. Taco Joint first opened in 2008 and has four locations throughout the northern Dallas area. Taco Joint offers a variety of traditional Tex-Mex dishes, 64-ounce margaritas, daily happy hour deals and anytime breakfast tacos. www.thetacojoint.com.
PLANO, TX
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opens new Plano location

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is now open in Plano. The company opened a new location at 3945 W. Spring Creek Parkway in early October. Construction of the new 2,700-square-foot eatery, which features a drive-thru, began late last year, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website. Popeyes specializes in fried chicken with Cajun and Creole flavor profiles, according to the company website. Its menu includes the chain’s classic chicken sandwich, spicy fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and more. 214-429-3339. www.popeyes.com.
PLANO, TX
Southlake's Market by Macy's now open; grand opening set for Oct. 29

Stay informed on what’s happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Market by Macy's, located at 321 State St., Southlake, held a soft opening Oct. 25 and has a grand opening ribbon-cutting planned for 5 p.m. Oct. 29. The location closed in July to undergo renovations. The new space offers customers "an easy-to-shop and open environment," according to a press release. Market by Macy's Southlake Town Square location was the first of its kind in the country, opening in February 2020 and offering an assortment of merchandise and products catered toward men, women and kids as well as beauty, home and gift items. This location similarly models the WestBend location in Fort Worth, which opened in January. 817-527-3700. www.macys.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
#Home Zone#Furniture
Construction to start on new $25M, 81-acre McKinney retirement community with lake homes

Site work has begun on a new full-service retirement community for people age 55 and older. When it opens in 2023, the Touchmark at Emerald Lake development will offer 70 acres of panoramic views, rolling hills, trees and an 11-acre spring-fed private lake at the southwest corner of Hardin Boulevard and Virginia Parkway, per an Oct. 28 news release from Touchmark.
MCKINNEY, TX
NewsBreak
Economy
Savage Studio now open in Keller Town Square

Savage Studio officially opened Oct. 23 at 251 Town Center Lane, Ste. 2105, Keller. Alycia Savage, who has been a photographer for over 19 years, owns the photography studio. The photography studio joined the Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. 813-924-8356. www.alyciasavage.com. Bailey Lewis covers the cities...
KELLER, TX
New Jason’s Deli location under construction on South Plano Road in Richardson

Construction on a new Jason’s Deli location is underway at 165 S. Plano Road, Richardson. Work on the nearly 4,700-square-foot building is slated to be completed during the first quarter of 2022, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. An opening date has not been announced. The restaurant is known for its selection of sandwiches, salads, soups, wraps, baked potatoes and baked treats. The menu also includes vegetarian options and kids meals. A phone number is not yet available. www.jasonsdeli.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Market by Macy's celebrates grand opening at Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center

Macy's opened its third off-mall store format in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Oct. 25 with its Market by Macy's at the Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center. Market by Macy's is a smaller store than what is found at traditional malls. It offers a curated assortment of branded fashion for men, women and kids as well as home, beauty and gift items, according to a news release. A ribbon-cutting will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 29 with Flower Mound Mayor Derek France at the store at 6101 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 500, Flower Mound. The newly renovated Market by Macy's Southlake, which is located at 321 State St. in Southlake, will have its ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Oct. 29. The third DFW-area Market by Macy's opened in January in Fort Worth. 469-794-3130. www.macys.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Hall Group announces $7B plan to transform Frisco office park into mixed-use community

Hall Group announced Oct. 28 that it will begin construction on a new $7 billion master-planned development that will transform Hall Park in Frisco. The current construction phase is estimated at half a billion dollars and will encompass about 1 million square feet, according to a news release from Hall Group. Amenities slated to open in fall 2023 will include a new Class AAA office tower, a 154-key boutique hotel, a 19-story luxury residential tower, a collection of 60 executive suites and a 10,000-square-foot food hall, all surrounding a programmed community park, the release stated.
FRISCO, TX
