CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

November 2021 Special Meeting of the HOD: October 25 Speakers' updates

AMA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Instruction Sheet (PDF) is now available for N21. It includes the links to Lumi and Zoom for each session. These links are listed below for ease of use. Also available for your review is a recorded instructional video. All are encouraged to watch the...

www.ama-assn.org

Comments / 0

Related
AMA

YPS November 2021 Meeting agenda & resources

The YPS November 2021 Meeting will be held on a virtual platform. All times are Central. Registration closed Oct. 24. Only credentialed delegates will be permitted to vote on policy matters and in elections. The credentialing deadline was Sept. 24, 2021. Questions? Email [email protected]. Meeting platform access. Information for...
POLITICS
county10.com

FCSD #14 School Board to hold special meeting October 27

(Ethete, WY) – The Fremont County School District #14 School Board will convene for a special meeting on Wednesday, October 27th, at 12:00 PM in the Chief’s Tech Center at 638 Blue Sky Highway. The meeting is open to the public, and can also be viewed via Zoom link. In...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Washington Times-Herald

DAR holds October meeting

The October meeting of the Francis Vigo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was held Oct. 26, 2021. The meeting was called to order by Regent Linda Heath. The opening ritual was held, and the president general’s address was given by Heath. Music was provided by Valerie Sweeney. Heath welcomed guests, Heath and Amy Klein. Meeting called in recess for a special presentation of “The Excellence in Historic Preservation Award” by Historic Preservation Committee Chair Joy Biggs to Heath Klein. This new award for historic preservation from the NSDAR consists of a certificate and medal to recognize outstanding individuals and organizations that have saved and preserved their local history. This award is presented to Heath Klein for the preservation of the iconic architecture of the Peck-Bayard house, which was built in 1861 and is a “National Landmark Building.” The property was vacant and for sale when the Kleins purchased the property in December of 2016. After extensive restoration process it is now the home of Klein Real Estate.
POLITICS
miltonscene.com

October 25 Special Town Meeting: 6 articles pass, 1 referred back

October 25 Special Town Meeting: 6 articles pass, 1 referred back. The October 25, 2021 Special Town Meeting took place remotely via zoom. Town Moderator, Bob Hiss, began the meeting with some introductory remarks and a few speakers took the floor with presentations and updates. Resident Brian Furze spoke about...
MILTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Hod#Speakers#The Instruction Sheet#N21#House Of Delegates#Comm
thesuffieldobserver.com

November Commission Meetings

Please check the Town of Suffield website for time and location (virtual, Zoom, etc.) of the following commission and committee meetings:
SUFFIELD, CT
KTVN.com

WCSD Board Members To Meet For Special Meeting Monday

The Washoe County School District board members have called for a special meeting Monday to deal with some growing controversies. During the special meeting, board members will receive an independent report from a law firm discussing who knew what in regards to a former trustee change of residence, out of the district she represented.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
wxhc.com

Special meetings to discuss county employee wage updates

Two special meetings run tomorrow of committees on the Cortland County Legislature. — First, a Joint Health & Human Services Committee Meeting at 8:00 am for discussions regarding salaries of Mental Health and Social Services employees. — A Special Government Operations Committee Meeting at 8:30 am will discuss and entertain...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
desotoks.us

Special Meeting Notice

The De Soto City Council will hold a special meeting on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021, from 9 am to 3:00 pm at the Johnson County Community College main campus (12345 College Blvd. Overland Park, KS 66210) in room RC101 A/B. The purpose of the meeting is the Annual Council Retreat.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Canton Daily Ledger

Special Finance Committee meeting

LEWISTOWN—There will be a Fulton County Board Special Finance Committee meeting Thursday, Oct. 28, 5:30 p.m. at the Fulton County Board Office, 257 W. Lincoln St., Lewistown. The call-in information will be provided on the committee agenda pending the Illinois State mandate.
LEWISTOWN, IL
amherstma.gov

Special Town Council Meeting

RECEIVED: 10/20/21 at 3:45 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Announcements. Community Safety Working Group Final Report: Presentation, Council Discussion, Public Comment. Redistricting Plan: Districting Advisory Board Update, Council Discussion, Public Comment, Motions and Votes. Town Council Comments. Topics Not Reasonably Anticipated by the President 48 Hours in Advance of the Meeting.
AMHERST, MA
millburn.nj.us

November 10 Special Improvement District Board of Trustee Meeting Time Change

November 10, 2021 Millburn Special Improvement District Board of Trustee Meeting at 6:30PM. NOTICE OF MEETINGS AND ELECTRONIC MEETINGS AND CHANGE IN TIME OF THE REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETINGS OF THE MILLBURN SPECIAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES, TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN, COUNTY OF ESSEX, STATE OF NEW JERSEY ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2021 at 6:30PM.
MILLBURN, NJ
fishersisland.net

Southold Town Board Special Meeting

A Special Meeting of the Southold Town Board will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM. The purpose of the Special meeting is to adopt a resolution concerning an administrative matter authorizing a budget modification. This meeting will be held by zoom. You are invited to a...
POLITICS
robinsontexas.org

November City Council Meeting

The Robinson City Council will hold their monthly council meeting in person at City Hall and online here. The virtual portion of the meeting being held via telephone and video will be hosted through GoToMeeting. Access the meeting online or by telephone by using the information below:. Join Online Meeting...
ROBINSON, TX
oxfordobserver.org

School board considers changing speakers policy at meetings

The Talawanda Board of Education is considering requiring members of the public to sign up in advance if they want to speak at school board meetings. A first reading of the rule change by Human Resources Director Dennis Malone was heard at the Monday, Oct. 18 board meeting. The move would revise the board’s public participation policy (po0169.1).
EDUCATION
capecoddaily.com

Dennis Reschedules Special Town Meeting

DENNIS – As a result of severe storm conditions the Town of Dennis cancelled the Special Town Meeting scheduled on Tuesday, October 26 at 7:00 pm. The town cited safety concerns due to strong winds and rain creating unsafe road conditions for voters who would have attended the meeting. The meeting has been… .
POLITICS
cityofgraham.com

October 22 – Electronic Special Meeting of the Graham City Council

Public Notice is hereby given that the Council of the Municipal Corporation of the City of Graham will hold an Electronic Special Meeting of the City Council at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 22, 2021 inside the Graham Municipal Building Council Chamber, located at 201 South Main Street, Graham, North Carolina 27253. One member will participate electronically per NCGS 143-318.13a, and the public may listen and/or participate at the aforesaid address.
GRAHAM, NC
edglentoday.com

Sierra Club Virtual Speakers Series November 9 At 6PM

GLEN CARBON - The Sierra Club is involved in numerous conservation efforts in the region. They hold monthly educational meetings about environmental topics and offer local outdoor outings. The Sierra Club is also active in issues that affect the community such as air and water quality, land use, and forest issues.
GLEN CARBON, IL
AMA

November 2021 Special Meeting of the HOD: Speakers' updates overview

In preparation for the November 2021 AMA House of Delegates meeting, the Speakers' have provided updates for the format of the meeting. In September, it was determined that a virtual Special Meeting was the best option given the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic. November 2021 Special Meeting of HOD. Visit...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy