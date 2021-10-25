November 2021 Special Meeting of the HOD: October 25 Speakers' updates

The October meeting of the Francis Vigo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was held Oct. 26, 2021. The meeting was called to order by Regent Linda Heath. The opening ritual was held, and the president general’s address was given by Heath. Music was provided by Valerie Sweeney. Heath welcomed guests, Heath and Amy Klein. Meeting called in recess for a special presentation of “The Excellence in Historic Preservation Award” by Historic Preservation Committee Chair Joy Biggs to Heath Klein. This new award for historic preservation from the NSDAR consists of a certificate and medal to recognize outstanding individuals and organizations that have saved and preserved their local history. This award is presented to Heath Klein for the preservation of the iconic architecture of the Peck-Bayard house, which was built in 1861 and is a “National Landmark Building.” The property was vacant and for sale when the Kleins purchased the property in December of 2016. After extensive restoration process it is now the home of Klein Real Estate.

