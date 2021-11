Virgin River star Martin Henderson has left fans shocked after taking to social media to share an update on season four of the show. The 46-year-old actor, who stars as Jack Sheridan in the light-hearted Netflix drama, appeared in a Cameo video for a fan in which he shared an exciting update on the progress of the show. Speaking to the camera from his home, he revealed that filming had begun. "[The new season is] coming out sometime, maybe not that soon… But anyway, we're in the middle of season four," he said.

TV SERIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO