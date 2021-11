Our city council candidate interviews continue as Southwest District candidate Brock Wells is joining us. It's important to note that Brock and Greg Fast are both running for this. Greg will be on later this morning, Cheryl Thompson will also be on your ballot. However, she is focusing on the school board race that she'd filed for both, and they wouldn't let her take her name off for the Southwest side. So don't get confused, I guess by the fact that she has been running ads for her school board campaign. Just want to clarify prior to both interviews that it is a two-person race, at least as far as Cheryl is concerned between Brock and Greg in this regard. Good morning Brock. How are you?

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO