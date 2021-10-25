Registration for Cosmosphere camps begins Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Karla Nichols with the Reno County Health Department wants adults who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot to get one. "The CDC did authorize those that had previously gotten a Moderna or a Johnson & Johnson primary dose or completed their series, that they are now eligible for a booster dose," Nichols said. "Now, it is Pfizer and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, if you received those doses, you are now eligible for a booster dose, Specifically, if you are 65 and older, if you are 18 and older who live in a long term care setting, if you're 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions, or if you're 18 and older and live in high-risk settings or work in high-risk settings."

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO