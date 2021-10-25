CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Registration for Cosmosphere camps begins Tuesday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Scuba diving to train for spaceflight, moon and Mars landing simulations, and training for a Martian settlement mission 650 feet below the surface of the earth are part of the Cosmosphere's 2022 summer camps for next summer. Elementary students entering 3rd grade...

hutchpost.com

Hutch Post

Teacher of the Month 'cares about us individually', nominator says

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — October's Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month is Mackenzie Lutz from Trinity Catholic. "I teach anatomy, physiology, biology, forensic science, 7th grade science and STEM," Lutz said. "I like having the break, so then I'm not just stuck with junior high kids all day. It's kind of nice to have some junior high and then some high school and then junior high again."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Boo at the Zoo Saturday; Zoo opens at 2 p.m. for event

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join Country 102.9, PrairieStar Health Center and Midwest Superstore tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the 29th year of Boo at the Zoo! Boo at the Zoo is a fun, kid-friendly, trick-or-treating day at the Hutchinson Zoo!. Come on out with your best non-scary Halloween...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Schwan’s pizza plant in Kan. uses helicopters in HVAC unit installation

SALINA —Schwan’s Company and construction crews used an unconventional way to install its climate control systems on the new expansion at its pizza plant in Salina. On Saturday and Sunday, they used helicopters to lift more than 50 heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) units onto the roof of the new facility, according to a media release from the company.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Safe Kids: Halloween most dangerous for child pedestrians

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cherie Sage with Safe Kids Kansas notes that Halloween can be scary if trick-or-treaters aren't paying attention. "Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle on Halloween," Sage said. "It is the most dangerous night of the year for child pedestrians." Because...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Booster shots continue in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Karla Nichols with the Reno County Health Department wants adults who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot to get one. "The CDC did authorize those that had previously gotten a Moderna or a Johnson & Johnson primary dose or completed their series, that they are now eligible for a booster dose," Nichols said. "Now, it is Pfizer and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, if you received those doses, you are now eligible for a booster dose, Specifically, if you are 65 and older, if you are 18 and older who live in a long term care setting, if you're 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions, or if you're 18 and older and live in high-risk settings or work in high-risk settings."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Insight: Fall harvest and cup holders

Cup holders — it all began a few days ago when I was unable to put my drive-thru dollar drinks in my cup holders. It was a fiasco witnessed by the drive-thru attendant as she held my much needed drinks out the window patiently waiting for me to take them out of her hands and drive away.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

The Decades: 1970s coming Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As we reached the 100th year of Hutchinson, many things had changed. Airline service came and went from the area once again, two hospitals combined into one entity, and several of the once-proud drive-ins closed. It was also the start of what would become one of the great museums in the nation. All that and Evel Knievel, too, as we look back at the 1970s on Sunday's edition of The Decades.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Arpin: Use space heaters safely

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As we prepare to deal with overnight lows in the 30s over the weekend, that means some people will use means other than the heater that comes with the home to stay warm. "This time of year, people come up with sometimes novel ways of heating their...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

