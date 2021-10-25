Using the new IMF Special Drawing Rights for larger purposes: Guaranteeing ‘pandemic recovery bonds’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Extraordinary policy measures led by Group of 20 economies and COVID-19 vaccines are underpinning a global economic recovery, but new virus variants, inflation and supply-chain disruptions pose downside risks, the International Monetary Fund said. In a blog published Wednesday, ahead of Friday’s meeting of G20 finance and...
With a pandemic debt suspension program in its final weeks, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday encouraged creditors in more advanced nations to continue offering aid to poor countries. Early in the pandemic, G20 nations agreed to the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which offered 73 low- and middle-income...
With COVID-19 largely under control healthcare wise, Europe now faces two policy challenges: controlling inflation and dialing back fiscal support. Unwinding the emergency spending measures governments undertook to support their economies is a major, complex endeavor. If policymakers get it wrong, they risk a repeat of the tepid growth that...
A top-secret Chinese stealth fighter jet is seen flying for the first time after being caught on prior occasions. This sighting resolves the argument on its flight since most of its capacities are shrouded unknown. This confirms that China is moving forward in technological capabilities. Like the US with the...
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
WASHINGTON (AP) — China’s growing military muscle and its drive to end American predominance in the Asia-Pacific is rattling the U.S. defense establishment. American officials see trouble quickly accumulating on multiple fronts — Beijing’s expanding nuclear arsenal, its advances in space, cyber and missile technologies, and threats to Taiwan. “The...
Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
Like probably all of his Republican colleagues in the U.S. Congress, our Sen. John Thune is hoping mightily that President Biden’s economic recovery plan will fail to pass. Why? Because as we saw in President Obama’s recovery plan after the horrendous recession that the Bush administration had handed him, the U.S. economy bounced back vigorously without creating much in the way of inflation.
State governments in the United States are now liable to cater for their residents after the federal government has moved against providing another stimulus check for its citizens. While federal stimulus checks stepped in at the onset of the pandemic, it’s now up to states to provide more economic relief...
World leaders are gathering to discuss climate change at a United Nations summit, just as President Joe Biden tries to get his own spendy domestic environmental agenda over the finish line. This week, the U.N.'s 26th Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders will discuss their plans for meeting the emissions reduction targets set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
US small businesses should be aware of this new proposal. Lawmakers have proposed a retroactive tax increase in the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill that impacts small business owners, small business employees, and small business investors.
A Redditor predicted the future of Bitcoin in 2013 when the asset was trading for less than $2,000. The individual has predicted a $20 trillion market capitalization and commented that the road to the top was not going to be a smooth one. Eerily, a bulk of his predictions have...
LONDON (Reuters) – The increase in OPEC’s oil output in October fell short of the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Monday, as involuntary outages in some smaller producers offset higher supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation at its highest point in three decades, the Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove to be a risky balancing act. Chair Jerome Powell has signaled […]
President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is looming, and Americans have attempted to avoid the order by requesting religious exemptions. This has left big U.S. companies finding new ways to process those requests, a new report details.
