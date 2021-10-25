CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using the new IMF Special Drawing Rights for larger purposes: Guaranteeing ‘pandemic recovery bonds’

Cover picture for the articleInternational Monetary Fund (IMF) members and staff must be congratulated for the much-needed allocation of Special Drawing Rights ($650 billion), issued in August,...

IMF sees strong foundations for global recovery, big downside risks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Extraordinary policy measures led by Group of 20 economies and COVID-19 vaccines are underpinning a global economic recovery, but new virus variants, inflation and supply-chain disruptions pose downside risks, the International Monetary Fund said. In a blog published Wednesday, ahead of Friday’s meeting of G20 finance and...
IMF Chief Asks For Continued Debt Relief As Pandemic Aid Winds Down

With a pandemic debt suspension program in its final weeks, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday encouraged creditors in more advanced nations to continue offering aid to poor countries. Early in the pandemic, G20 nations agreed to the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which offered 73 low- and middle-income...
IMF: These are Europe’s post-pandemic economic challenges

With COVID-19 largely under control healthcare wise, Europe now faces two policy challenges: controlling inflation and dialing back fiscal support. Unwinding the emergency spending measures governments undertook to support their economies is a major, complex endeavor. If policymakers get it wrong, they risk a repeat of the tepid growth that...
Kristalina Georgieva
Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
Thune says Biden’s plans will cause inflation. History and 15 Nobel Prize winning economists say Thune is full of it.

Like probably all of his Republican colleagues in the U.S. Congress, our Sen. John Thune is hoping mightily that President Biden’s economic recovery plan will fail to pass. Why? Because as we saw in President Obama’s recovery plan after the horrendous recession that the Bush administration had handed him, the U.S. economy bounced back vigorously without creating much in the way of inflation.
Joe Biden Will Let World Leaders Know He Wants To Spend a Lot of Money on Climate Change

World leaders are gathering to discuss climate change at a United Nations summit, just as President Joe Biden tries to get his own spendy domestic environmental agenda over the finish line. This week, the U.N.'s 26th Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders will discuss their plans for meeting the emissions reduction targets set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
OPEC oil output rise in October undershoots target – survey

LONDON (Reuters) – The increase in OPEC’s oil output in October fell short of the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Monday, as involuntary outages in some smaller producers offset higher supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
Fed to start reining in economic aid as inflation risk rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation at its highest point in three decades, the Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove to be a risky balancing act. Chair Jerome Powell has signaled […]
