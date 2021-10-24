CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share house nightmare as a man allegedly sets fire to a room before stabbing his roommate in the NECK at the 13-person home

By Brett Lackey
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

A share house resident allegedly poured a flammable liquid through his house and set it on fire before stabbing his roommate in the neck.

Paramedics along with fire and police crews were called to the 13-person share house at Underdale in Adelaide's eastern suburbs about 2.30am on Monday.

The fire was controlled but one of the rooms was damaged from the blaze and the housemate who was allegedly stabbed was rushed to Royal Adelaide Hospital, reports The Adelaide Advertiser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDwuB_0ccCn7eK00
Fire crews attended the blaze at the Underdale share house in Adelaide's east early on Monday morning and the fire was quickly brought under control (file image) 

The 32-year-old suspect - who had to be subdued with pepper spray - was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing harm and arson.

Blood was seen on the pavement early on Monday where paramedics had been working outside the house.

The victim's injuries were only minor, however, and they were treated and released from hospital. No other residents of the share house were injured.

The arrested man is expected to to front Port Adelaide Magistrate's Court on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KP1Zs_0ccCn7eK00
The victim was treated for minor injuries at Royal Adelaide Hospital (pictured) and released 

