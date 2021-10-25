South Texas Sophomore is Making Mums for Special Needs Classmates

Like bugs to a lantern, hundreds of San Benito Greyhounds fans were drawn to the lights of the Bobby Morrow football stadium on a warm Friday night in early October. For at least a mile out, cars were backed up, their drivers waiting impatiently to park, while a line of teenagers and families on foot filed toward the field, anxious to make kickoff for the big game. It was homecoming weekend, which is one of the biggest events of the year in this South Texas community of 24,000. Inside, the bleachers overflowed with people of all ages. Adults stood alongside the fenced-in field, while the youngest kids flitted in and out of the stands, gabbing and laughing, congregating and purchasing snacks. Outside, more fans waited to enter, standing in a long line for tickets near the box office. As the large mass of people moved about, a familiar tinkle of trinkets and bells cut through the din.

SAN BENITO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO