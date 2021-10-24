CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Englishman that Married At First Sight star Jessika Power travelled around the world for as she relocates to the UK

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Jessika Power surprised fans last week when she announced she was leaving Australia to live with her secret British boyfriend whom she met online.

And now Daily Mail Australia can exclusively reveal the Married At First Sight bride, 32, is dating Manchester-based podcaster Connor Thompson.

Jessika struck up a romance with Connor earlier this year, when her season of MAFS Australia aired in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mluRZ_0ccCmObd00
Hopeful: Married At First Sight's Jessika Power is dating British podcaster Connor Thompson. She surprised fans last week when she announced she was moving to England to live with him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6y1H_0ccCmObd00

Jessika has made multiple guest appearances on Connor's Erasing the Bar podcast, where the pair shared several flirty exchanges.

The Aussie bombshell is understood to be quarantining at the soccer player's Manchester home, despite only meeting for the first time upon her arrival in the UK.

Jessika sent tongues wagging last week when she announced: 'I am going to go to the UK, and there's someone there that's amazing waiting for me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7phG_0ccCmObd00
Mystery man: Jessika struck up a romance with Connor (pictured) earlier this year, when her season of MAFS Australia aired in the UK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AozFL_0ccCmObd00
Love at first sight? Jessika has made multiple guest appearances on Connor's Erasing the Bar podcast , where the pair shared several flirty exchanges

The pair fell in love online, a source told gossip website The Wash last week.

'Since then they've spoken every day, developed serious feelings for each other and are essentially in a long distance relationship – despite never meeting,' they said.

'Jess has been hesitant to talk about it publicly in case the media surrounding her love life ruins things. It's sweet how protective she is after enduring so many public romances.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KDO8_0ccCmObd00
Date night: The Aussie bombshell is understood to be quarantining at the soccer player's Manchester home, despite only meeting for the first time upon her arrival in the UK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01q51X_0ccCmObd00
Flying: Jessika announced she was jetting out of Australia on Friday night

Jessika, who has had several offers from UK reality shows and expressed an interest in pursuing a career there, plans to pick up some gigs even if the romance doesn't work out.

'Jess has lined up quite a lot of work over there as there's more opportunities in England. As of right now she has zero plans to return to Australia,' they said.

She has some previous experience of the British celebrity circuit, having enjoyed a romance with Geordie Shore's Scott Timlin, better known as Scotty T.

She has also received flirty messages from Celebrity Big Brother star Stephen Bear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7Dst_0ccCmObd00
Exes: She has some previous experience of the British celebrity circuit, having enjoyed a romance with Geordie Shore 's Scott Timlin, better known as Scotty T
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OEMhj_0ccCmObd00
 Over: Jessika split from ex-boyfriend Filip Poznanovic (right) in April, just three months after the pair went public

Jessika split from ex-boyfriend Filip Poznanovic in April, just three months after the pair went public.

She 'wed' Mick Gould on Married At First Sight in 2019, but ditched him to pursue a romance with her co-star Dan Webb, which ended up being short-lived.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Jessika and Connor for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlTMN_0ccCmObd00
Doomed marriage: She 'wed' Mick Gould (left) on Married At First Sight in 2019, but ditched him to pursue a romance with her co-star Dan Webb, which ended up being short-lived 

Comments / 0

The Independent

Man ‘shocked’ as house he owned for 30 years sold without his knowledge

A man was shocked to discover the house he had owned for 30 years had been sold without his knowledge while he was working away.Reverend Mike Hall had been in North Wales when he received a phone call from neighbours in August who told him someone had turned the lights on inside the property in Luton.He drove back early the following morning to find the locks had been changed at his terraced home, which had been completely stripped of all furnishings, and a builder working inside.Mr Hall called the police but the builder went to fetch the new owner’s...
ECONOMY
TVShowsAce

Jinger Vuolo Pregnant?! Former ‘Counting On’ Star Teases ‘Big News’

Could former Counting On star Jinger Vuolo be pregnant again? The Duggar daughter hinted that there’s an announcement coming soon, but she hasn’t shared any specific details yet. Fans are trying to figure out what news she has to share, and many of them are thinking there’s another baby on the way. So, could Jinger be pregnant, or is she going to share some other news instead?
CELEBRITIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

‘The bouncer let all my white friends in before me. I was the only one refused entry’: For women of colour in the UK, racism on a night out is standard

Nina expected a fun Friday night out with friends on Leeds’s Call Lane. But refused entry to Revolutions, allegedly called “a stupid little Asian b*tch” by the bouncer and told by management to not “pull the race card” after complaining, she took to Twitter in September to express her hurt. As her tweet went viral, an outpouring of women offered up stories mirroring Nina’s own. Four years on from the scrapping of Form 696 — the racist risk-assessment document implemented by the UK government that targeted ethnic minorities by making venues detail audience ethnicity — Black, brown and Asian Brits still feel each subtle and crude contour of racism in Britain’s bars and clubs.
SOCIETY
thebrag.com

Ed Sheeran’s daughter also tests positive for COVID-19

Days after the announcement of his own COVID-19 diagnosis, Ed Sheeran has revealed that his 1-year-old daughter, Lyra, has caught the infectious disease too. The singer told Daily Mail that he is isolating with Lrya, away from his wife Cherry, who has returned a negative test. “I’m self-isolating with my...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee poses in her ethereal wedding gown for incredible family photo

Ginger Zee left fans absolutely stunned as she posed in a beautiful white wedding gown for a special family photograph. The Good Morning America star brought out her own wedding dress, a floor-length frilled outfit with a sleeveless fit that showed off her figure, for her family Halloween costume. The...
CELEBRITIES
