Farewell: Longtime Gazette reporter lays down his notebook

By Frank Schultz fschultz@gazettextra.com
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago
Reporter Frank Schultz's last day at The Gazette was Monday.

JANESVILLE

A reporter’s rule: Never, ever become part of the story.

But a lot of people have asked me about my retirement after 31 years here at The Gazette, so here are some parting words, written on my last day, Monday.

One of my former colleagues suggested my retirement signals the end of an era. But the era ended about 12 years ago.

The General Motors plant that gave Janesville its identity and injected untold wealth into the area had shut down. The Great Recession was around the corner. Newspapers everywhere were already dealing with the loss of our major source of revenue, advertising dollars, which migrated to the internet. Bad news was on the doorstep.

The Gazette laid off good friends at the end of 2008, and more of the same was coming in the years that followed as bosses tried to keep the doors open. They cut expenses. Your daily paper got smaller. And smaller.

The Gazette didn’t fold, but Skip Bliss, whose family had owned the paper since 1883, had to sell in 2019.

The new owners, Adams Publishing Group, inherited a tough business and kept on cutting, like nearly every newspaper in America.

I was hired in 1990 when the Gazette was expanding. We had no idea then that massive forces—the internet, social media and relentless pressure for profits—would bring us so low.

It’s been a sad state of affairs for you readers. No matter how hard reporters and editors work, they can never match those glory days. They don’t have the resources.

But the paper is still worth the cover price, I think. Let’s face it: Newspapers remain unmatched when it comes to going deep into a story, something TV and radio can’t match.

It broke my heart to watch this business wither. Some of my colleagues saw the writing on the wall and got out. Others didn’t leave on their own terms.

I survived the cuts and was always grateful for the talented, courageous people who helped me be a better news reporter:

  • Mike DuPre, who taught me to dig deeper and wider and that “this is our town.”
  • Marcia Nelesen, who could interview anybody with zest and verve.
  • Cathy Idzerda, whose humor I will never match.
  • Sid Schwartz, the king of the cops-and-courts beat.

Schwartz later became my mentor when I took over the crime-and-punishment beat and he became my editor. Schwartz’s predecessor, Scott Angus, taught me to keep it simple, be direct and have fun with the writing.

Many other reporters and editors taught me in innumerable ways. I learned so much by just sitting with them in the newsroom and hearing them work. Thank you.

I spent most of my time at The Gazette on two beats, education and the criminal justice system. Those two institutions were going through huge upheavals. I was privileged to watch that history unfold.

Many community members gave me insights into their worlds over the years. The ones that come to mind today are Wanda Sloan, Marc Perry, Chief Dave Moore, Bob Baldwin, Santo Carfora, John Eyster, Neil and Kay Deupree, Colleen Neumann, Roberta Sample and Stan Milam. Tomorrow I will kick myself for not remembering many others. Thank you all for your passion in serving the community.

To the colleagues still doing the work: I know you will carry on. You are David to the Goliaths of this world or Jacks facing down the giants.

Like Jack and David, you have your wits and your desire to make things better. When you feel overwhelmed, take a deep breath and remember how powerful those assets are. Good luck as you continue to afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted.

Looking back, despite the emotional grind and low pay, it’s been a good career. I learned so much and was privileged to report local history, such as Janesville’s Paul Ryan running for vice president and speeches by presidential candidates John Kerry, Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump.

I was here to report on murders, opioid addiction and the brief, ugly surge of the Ku Klux Klan in the mid-1990s. I reported on political demonstrations, the bodies of fallen soldiers coming home and too many meetings about schools, referendums and taxes.

But when people ask me for my favorites, I will remember the days when it didn’t seem like work. The summer of 2019 was like that: I flew with WWII fliers in a B-25, walked on a remnant of the great prairie that once covered this part of the world and crawled into some long-forgotten beer cellars under a Janesville hillside.

Thank you, Janesville, for telling me your stories. You, and I, have more stories left in us.

