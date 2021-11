The overall performance of the team wasn’t that great, but Kansas City Chiefs rookie LB Nick Bolton had a game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Bolton posted an impressive stat line with nine solo tackles, six assists and four tackles for loss in Week 7. In doing so, he became only the second Chiefs player since 1999, when tackles for loss became an official statistic, to record four in a single game. You have to go back to 2001 when LB Marvcus Patton did so in a 23-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to find the only other occasion it has happened.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO