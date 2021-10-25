Holcomb releases review of state-level law enforcement agencies

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Orders 21-28 and 21-29. The Executive Orders expire on Dec. 1, 2021. “Today, I’m extending the public health emergency for another 30 days to maintain critical assistance to our neediest Hoosiers as we come out of this pandemic – all directly tied to its continuation. While I am extending the state public health emergency for this next month to extend these critical capabilities directly tied to it, I have instructed my staff and the relevant agencies over the next few weeks to bring me a plan that contemplates options to wind down our executive orders and end the state public health emergency in the near future,” said Gov. Eric J. Holcomb.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO