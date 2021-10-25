CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Holcomb releases review of state-level law enforcement agencies

By NIKI KELLY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday released a third-party review of all state-level law enforcement agencies that calls for increasing recruitment and promotion of female and officers of color, a strategic plan for implicit bias and cultural awareness, and streamlined training curriculum. It was the result of a...

journalgazette.net

Eric Holcomb
