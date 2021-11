The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. REVIEW: This is the third Wuben flashlight I’ve reviewed and the company continues to impress with their quality products. The Wuben D1 EDC flashlight uses a pretty big battery. It has a 3.6V, 18650 size battery and is the smallest flashlight I’ve seen that uses that size battery. Subtract an inch off of any of my EDC items and it’s helpful. Well, maybe not my knife, but flashlights for sure. I’m on a steady search for the most brightness I can get from the smallest flashlight possible. The Wuben D1 flashlight goes a good way towards achieving that objective.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO