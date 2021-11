FaZe Clan, the esports and gaming influencer group, announced plans on Monday to become “the only digitally native, youth-focused lifestyle and media platforms publicly traded on a U.S. national exchange,” thanks to one of the hottest and most eyebrow-raising instruments in modern finance: the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The deal will value the company at around $1 billion, according to a release. Once the whole thing is completed, the company will adopt the ticker symbol “FAZE” on the NASDAQ, and the company will maybe inevitably try to hype its way to the moon.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO