Fire Marshals with the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) arrested a suspect Sunday who allegedly used improvised incendiary devices that damaged a deli in Brooklyn. Fire Marshals arrested 38-year-old Joel Mangel for the alleged use of what are commonly known as "Molotov cocktails," which he is accused of having using against a deli on Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn, according to an announcement from Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. (In New York, fire marshals are armed police officers with full powers of arrest.)

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO