Hilaria Baldwin posts about “tragic incident” that left cinematographer dead on husband Alec Baldwin’s film

What appears to be an accident involving a prop firearm has left one crew member dead and another injured on set in New Mexico while filming an independent Western called Rust, starring and Produced by Alec Baldwin. The accident reportedly involves Baldwin discharging the prop gun, subsequently killing the movie's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and wounding director Joel Souza. Souza was reportedly treated for injuries sustained in the event and has since been released from the hospital. Baldwin has been questioned by police about the shooting and was later released. As of right now, there have been no arrests or charges filed. Alec Baldwin did issue a public statement on Twitter regarding the incident, saying that he is fully cooperating with the police investigation and that he's in touch with Hutchins' husband and son. Baldwin expressed his feelings by saying, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins." In other news, Warner Bros. teased a sequel to Dune during WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff's recent sit down with Deadline. And finally, some MCU news. A book by Paul Terry and Tara Bennett, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, describes a disagreement between director Joe Russo and the Marvel Creative Committee.

