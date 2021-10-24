CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Takes: ABBA, Queen, Rod Stewart, The Band, Jay Black

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABBA just released the lyric video for their new single, “Just A Notion.” The track, which will be released on Voyager — the band's first studio set in four decades, coming on November 5th. “Just A Notion” is a revamped take on the previously bootlegged track, which was originally recorded in...

NEWS10 ABC

Jay Black, singer for Jay and the Americans, dies at 82

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Black, front man for the 1960s rock band Jay and the Americans, who crooned the soaring vocals to hits like “This Magic Moment,” “Cara Mia” and “Come a Little Bit Closer,” has died. He was 82. The band announced the death of Black, born David...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Showbiz411

RIP Jay Black, Hitmaker of Jay Black and the Americans, Dead at 82

Jay Blatt, known to the 60s generation as Jay Black, has died. He was 82. Jay Black and the Americans were real hitmakers. “This Magic Moment,” “Come a Little Bit Closer,” were just some of their hits. A Facebook post from around 12 noon today says: “Today, we mourn the...
CELEBRITIES
themusicuniverse.com

Rod Stewart extends Las Vegas residency into 2022

Sir Rod Stewart will return to Las Vegas in 2022 for 10 shows of his acclaimed residency Rod Stewart: The Hits., presented in partnership by Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation Las Vegas, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Stewart will perform select dates May 13-21 and September 23-October 1, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rod Stewart's plea deal on battery charge falls through

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A plea deal between British rock icon Rod Stewart and Florida prosecutors fell through Friday, meaning he and his adult son are again scheduled to stand trial on charges they battered a security guard during a New Year's Eve bash nearly two years ago. Neither...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rod Stewart and His Son to Stand Trial Amid Assault Case

Rock legend Rod Stewart and his son Sean Stewart will stand trial on charges of allegedly barring a security guard during a New Year's Eve party in December 2019. On Friday, a plea deal between the "Maggie May" singer and Florida prosecutors fell apart, so the judge in the case scheduled the trial to begin on Jan. 25, 2022, reports the Associated Press. Stewart, 76, and Sean, 41, are facing misdemeanor battery charges.
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

Rod Stewart Announces UK Arena Tour For Autumn 2022

Rod Stewart has confirmed UK arena shows for autumn 2022. The legendary singer-songwriter will call in Nottingham, London, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle between November 16 and December 17, with tickets on general sale at 9am on October 29. The announcement follows news of his 31st studio album,...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Corey Taylor Is An ABBA Fan

Slipknot's Corey Taylor is fessing up — he's a big ABBA fan! Taylor told the New York Times of their music, “When you put it on, I'm instantly in a good mood.”. Taylor joins Dave Grohl and several other artists this week in an overview of musicians who draw their inspiration from ABBA. The Swedish pop band will release their first new album in 40 years, called Voyage, on November 5th.
MUSIC
Rod Stewart
Roger Taylor
David Blatt
Jay Black
Brian May
Bob Clearmountain
940wfaw.com

Elvis Costello Drops New Single, ‘The Boy Called If’ LP Set For January

Coming on January 14th is Elvis Costello & The Imposters' latest album, The Boy Called If. The new set, which is Costello's 32nd album, is the followup to 2020's Hey Clockface. Costello has dropped a teaser from the new album, titled, “Magnificent Hurt.”. Elvis Costello said in a statement announcing...
MUSIC
Q 105.7

How Rod Stewart Inspired Kiss’ ‘Hard Luck Woman’

Paul Stanley never intended for "Hard Luck Woman" to appear on a Kiss album or even to be performed by his band. When he sat down to write the song, Stanley had another voice in his head: Rod Stewart's. Having listened to Stewart's "Maggie May," "Mandolin Wind" and "You Wear It Well," the Kiss member thought he might try his hand at the same style.
MUSIC
Tire Business

Humanitarian: Katz aids Rod Stewart impersonator

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With his spiked blond hair, raspy voice and "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" mannerisms, George Orr is accustomed to paying tribute to someone he admires. In fact, Mr. Orr spends most nights, in different venues across Florida, paying tribute to singer Rod Stewart, in tandem with his wife Kelly, as part of the George Orr and the Hot Rod Band show. The adult-oriented performance features plenty of Rod Stewart tunes, as well as comedic banter between the pair.
ENTERTAINMENT
940wfaw.com

Keith Richards Reveals How ‘Start Me Up’ Got Forgotten

Keith Richards is amazed at how beloved the Rolling Stones' Tattoo You album remains. The band has just released its Tattoo You: 40th Anniversary deluxe edition, which features a new remaster of the 1981 nine-week chart-topper, a bonus disc of nine previously unreleased — yet heavily bootlegged tracks — and a two-disc June 1982 performance art London's Wembley Stadium.
MUSIC
Popculture

The Go-Go's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Slammed by Legendary Rock Drummer

Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice isn't too happy about The Go-Go's finally joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a new interview with Forbes, Apice called the most successful all-female group in rock history a "wimpy" act that's not Rock and Roll. The Go-Go's will be inducted into the Rock Hall on Saturday, alongside Todd Rundgren, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Brian Wilson Would Be Elton John If He Could, Favorite Band Is The Rolling Stones

Brian Wilson shows no signs of slowing down, having just wrapped a string of fall tour dates and gearing up for his new documentary, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, set to hit the big screen and on demand this November 19th. Also dropping that day is his latest solo album, At My Piano, featuring the Beach Boys legend performing instrumental takes from his catalogue of classics.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Sting Kicks Off Latest Vegas Residency Tonight

Sting kicks off his eight-show “My Songs” Las Vegas residency tonight (October 29th) at the Colosseum At Caesars Palace. The new production, “presents a compendium of Sting’s songs with dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.” His latest album, The Bridge, is set for release on November 19th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
940wfaw.com

Happy Birthday, Motown Songwriter Eddie Holland!!!

Happy Birthday to Motown songwriter Eddie Holland, who turns 82 on Saturday (October 30th)!!! Holland, his younger brother Brian Holland, and Lamont Dozier — better known as “Holland-Dozier-Holland” — are responsible for writing and producing such Motown classics as Marvin Gaye's “How Sweet It Is”; the Four Tops' “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “Standing In The Shadows Of Love,” “Bernadette,” “It's The Same Old Song,” “I Can't Help Myself,” and “Reach Out (I'll Be There)”; Martha & the Vandellas' “Nowhere To Run,” “Heatwave” and “Jimmy Mack”; and the Supremes' Number One hits “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” “Stop! In The Name Of Love,” “Come See About Me,” “Back In My Arms Again,” “I Hear A Symphony,” “You Can't Hurry Love,” “You Keep Me Hangin' On,” “Love Is Here And Now You're Gone,” and “The Happening.”
MUSIC

