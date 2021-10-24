Quick Takes: ABBA, Queen, Rod Stewart, The Band, Jay Black

Happy Birthday to Motown songwriter Eddie Holland, who turns 82 on Saturday (October 30th)!!! Holland, his younger brother Brian Holland, and Lamont Dozier — better known as “Holland-Dozier-Holland” — are responsible for writing and producing such Motown classics as Marvin Gaye's “How Sweet It Is”; the Four Tops' “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “Standing In The Shadows Of Love,” “Bernadette,” “It's The Same Old Song,” “I Can't Help Myself,” and “Reach Out (I'll Be There)”; Martha & the Vandellas' “Nowhere To Run,” “Heatwave” and “Jimmy Mack”; and the Supremes' Number One hits “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” “Stop! In The Name Of Love,” “Come See About Me,” “Back In My Arms Again,” “I Hear A Symphony,” “You Can't Hurry Love,” “You Keep Me Hangin' On,” “Love Is Here And Now You're Gone,” and “The Happening.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO