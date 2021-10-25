CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Today, Amazon warehouse workers in New York plan to take the first formal step toward forming a union. The move could potentially affect thousands of employees at Amazon facilities on Staten Island. We should note, Amazon is among NPR's sponsors.

 8 days ago

We've got NPR's Alina Selyukh with us to explain all of this. Hey, Alina. ALINA SELYUKH, BYLINE: Hello. Hello. MARTIN: So first step to unionizing - what exactly does that mean?. SELYUKH: So these folks packing and shipping stuff that people buy around New York, which is a massive...

Rage against the customer service worker

As if they don't have enough to worry about, restaurant, retail, and airline employees are still facing customer meltdowns over COVID-19 precautions. At this point, the 'anti-mask meltdown' has become its own video genre. It's become such a big issue, airlines have banned thousands of passengers for unruly behavior like...
Facebook's rebranding as Meta has unintended financial consequences

Good morning. I'm Noel King, with a story of unintended consequences. Facebook, of course, has rebranded as Meta. A Canadian materials company, also called Meta, got very lucky when investors then bought shares of its stock. CNBC reports the Canadian company's shares surged nearly 25%. The CEO of that company even tweeted welcome to the Metaverse to Mark Zuckerberg.
Amazon’s Staten Island Warehouse Workers File to Hold Union Election

Terminated warehouse whistleblower Chris Smalls is leading the unionization petition, which has garnered “over 2,000” signatures. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Union Vote at Amazon's NY Warehouse Big Step Closer

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board said there was sufficient interest to form a union at an Amazon distribution center in New York, after union organizers on Monday delivered hundreds of signatures to the agency — a key step in authorizing a vote that could establish the first union at the nation's largest online retailer.
New York Amazon workers to file for union vote

A group of Amazon workers in New York are planning to file for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board's Region 29 Brooklyn office on Monday at 2 p.m. ET. The Amazon Labor Union (ALU), which has been organizing over the past six months at the e-commerce giant's JFK8 facility in Staten Island and surrounding LDJ5, DYY6, and DYX2 facilities, has grown to approximately 2,000 workers.
How American leaders failed to help workers survive the 'China Shock'

Most blockbusters have sequels. Apparently, that's also true in economics. A new study by David Autor, David Dorn and Gordon Hanson offers another installment in their epic China Shock saga. You might call it China Shock: The Final Chapter. It may be the best one yet, with solid exposition and cutting-edge statistical effects. It kind of ties the whole thing together, offering important lessons for the political world on how to avoid another catastrophe for working-class Americans.
Bird Scoots Past Major Hurdle Towards Its Public Market Debut

Micromobility company Bird's closely-watched public market debut crossed its last major hurdle on Tuesday. The Santa Monica-based firm, which plops rentable scooters on sidewalks across hundreds of cities in Europe, the U.S. and the Middle East, struck a deal earlier this year to go public by merging with Switchback II, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Shareholders of the SPAC, which was created expressly to bring a firm public through a reverse merger, overwhelmingly voted to approve the combination, according to preliminary poll results released by the firms.
The history and future of mRNA vaccine technology (encore)

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are the first authorized vaccines in history to use mRNA technology. The pandemic might've set the stage for their debut, but mRNA vaccines have been in the works for more than 30 years. Host Maddie Sofia chats with Dr. Margaret Liu, a physician and board chair of the International Society for Vaccines, about the history and science behind these groundbreaking vaccines. We'll also ask, what we can expect from mRNA vaccines in the future.
Popeyes delivery guy shares video of rats scampering around kitchen

A Reddit post has gone viral after video footage showed numerous rats roaming around in a Washington, D.C. branch of Popeyes. Published to the subreddit thread r/PublicFreakout, the poster captioned the video, “Popeyes Plague Rats vs.The Most Honest Man In Food Delivery.”. The man originally posted the video to TikTok...
Experts fear side effects for people who have become socially reliant on masks

WASHINGTON (TND) — Mental health professionals worry those who have become reliant on masks to isolate and shield themselves from others could face problems in a mask-free world after the pandemic. “Parents are worried that making their kids wear a face mask could have unintended consequences,” said Vanessa LoBue, director...
