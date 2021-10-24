CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Bride's plan to send letters to family telling them they're NOT invited to her wedding is branded 'tacky' and 'tasteless' - but do you agree?

By Alice Murphy
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

A bride's plan to send letters to relatives who did not make the cut for her wedding has been slammed as 'tacky' and 'tasteless'.

Seeking advice in the Australian Facebook group, Modern Wedding, the woman asked if there is a 'nice' way to tell family members who might expect to be included that they have not been invited to her special day.

While she would like to invite 'absolutely everyone', the bride-to-be said she has a large extended family living interstate who she hardly speaks to and would prefer to keep her wedding small and intimate.

'I would like a classy way to say - we didn't forget about you, we just can't invite you to the day,' she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzBGt_0ccCcMLF00
A bride's plan to send letters to relatives who have not made the cut for her wedding has been slammed as 'tacky' and 'tasteless' on social media (stock image)

But her request was rubbished, with many insisting there is no way to send such a letter without sounding rude and ignorant.

'I can't believe anyone would think there's a classy way to tell someone they're not invited. No, no there isn't,' one woman wrote.

Another said it would look worse to send an 'invitation' only for the recipient to discover they hadn't made the cut.

'Why is this even a question? It would be much tackier to send a message saying you can't invite someone,' she said.

'You invite the people who matter most and that's it. You owe no one an explanation. You don't need to feel obligated to invite anyone.

'Set your guest count, stick to it, and stop worrying about the rest. What are you gonna do, say sorry you didn't make the cut of my most important persons list? Really?! This cracks me up.'

Meanwhile a third added: 'Polite way is to invite only those you want. No explanation needed. Your wedding, do it YOUR way.'

But others were more sympathetic to her predicament, with some suggesting she blame the pandemic for restricted guest numbers.

'Well frankly speaking, given the Covid atmosphere, you can always blame it on that and how travel and living arrangements would again have Covid limitations, so you are keeping numbers limited,' one woman wrote.

A second added: 'If someone asks just say you wanted an intimate wedding or are restricted by venue capacity.'

Comments / 11

Related
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
digg.com

Was I Wrong To Ask All The Women In My Family To Leave My Wedding After They Showed Up Wearing White Dresses, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tara Blair Ball

My Sister Told Me Off and Blocked Me Because I Told a Family Secret

Sharing family secrets very much seems like a betrayal. Ours was so woven into the fabric of my family’s makeup and into our portrayal to everyone else. I assumed there’d be some blowback. My readers have primarily been supportive. One said I had written an article about an “infantile” act, which is fine. I believe wholeheartedly in, “Take what you like and leave the rest.” If cutting off contact doesn’t work for you, don’t do it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bride#Australian Facebook#Modern Wedding#Covid
Daily Mail

Mother-of-EIGHT who refuses to buy her children ANY Christmas gifts hits back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting her kids are happier than ever with their frugal holiday (which saves her $700 a year)

A mother-of-eight who refuses to buy her children any Christmas gifts has hit back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting that her family's frugal festivities have made her kids happier than ever, while helping her to save $700 a year. Decluttering coach Angie Wipf, 35, from Alberta, Canada,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks if She's Wrong for Not Letting Husband Go On Bachelor Party Trip

All too many parents of newborns lack that village they say it takes to raise a family. But if you're attached to the partner with whom you had the baby, you can pretty much guarantee you'll be a team through some of the toughest moments. That's what a mom of a 6-week-old on Reddit seemed to have in mind when she told her husband that he couldn't go to a friend's three-day bachelor party a la The Hangover in Vegas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Telegraph

'I only married my husband because he always reads the instruction manual'

While I appreciate we’re all doing our very best, and I have no desire to shame anyone (in these difficult times, as we are now supposed to say), some of us are just doing cleaning wrong. Including, occasionally, me. We all get into sloppy habits, because we’re in a hurry, we’re tired or we’re fed up with the endless cycle of clean/get dirty/clean again, in what sometimes feels like the relentless tyranny of keeping house.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Friend's husband is a bull in her china shop

We've been able to make lots of new friends. I'm so pleased by the variety of people in our friend group. What I'm not pleased about is that one of my dearest women friends, "Meg," has a husband, "Mike," who seems to insert himself into all kinds of situations where I would prefer that he not be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “Should i ask my husband for permission to go out?”

My husband and I are fighting because I went out with my girlfriends on Saturday night without telling him. We hadn’t made any plans and I hadn’t seen him all day so I decided to go out without him. When I got home, he was mad and said I never asked for permission before going out. At first, I thought he was kidding, but then realized he was serious. Why would I have to ask for permission? He doesn’t own me. He says I should have communicated in case we had something going on. Should a spouse have to ask for permission before going out. I don’t think so! (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy