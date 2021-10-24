Bride's plan to send letters to family telling them they're NOT invited to her wedding is branded 'tacky' and 'tasteless' - but do you agree?

A bride's plan to send letters to relatives who did not make the cut for her wedding has been slammed as 'tacky' and 'tasteless'.

Seeking advice in the Australian Facebook group, Modern Wedding, the woman asked if there is a 'nice' way to tell family members who might expect to be included that they have not been invited to her special day.

While she would like to invite 'absolutely everyone', the bride-to-be said she has a large extended family living interstate who she hardly speaks to and would prefer to keep her wedding small and intimate.

'I would like a classy way to say - we didn't forget about you, we just can't invite you to the day,' she explained.

A bride's plan to send letters to relatives who have not made the cut for her wedding has been slammed as 'tacky' and 'tasteless' on social media (stock image)

But her request was rubbished, with many insisting there is no way to send such a letter without sounding rude and ignorant.

'I can't believe anyone would think there's a classy way to tell someone they're not invited. No, no there isn't,' one woman wrote.

Another said it would look worse to send an 'invitation' only for the recipient to discover they hadn't made the cut.

'Why is this even a question? It would be much tackier to send a message saying you can't invite someone,' she said.

'You invite the people who matter most and that's it. You owe no one an explanation. You don't need to feel obligated to invite anyone.

'Set your guest count, stick to it, and stop worrying about the rest. What are you gonna do, say sorry you didn't make the cut of my most important persons list? Really?! This cracks me up.'

Meanwhile a third added: 'Polite way is to invite only those you want. No explanation needed. Your wedding, do it YOUR way.'

But others were more sympathetic to her predicament, with some suggesting she blame the pandemic for restricted guest numbers.

'Well frankly speaking, given the Covid atmosphere, you can always blame it on that and how travel and living arrangements would again have Covid limitations, so you are keeping numbers limited,' one woman wrote.

A second added: 'If someone asks just say you wanted an intimate wedding or are restricted by venue capacity.'