Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) An Ottumwa man was arrested on an Adair County warrant for Lascivious Acts with a Child – Inflict Pain or Discomfort, Enticing a Minor under 13 – Sexual Abuse or Exploitation, Lascivious Acts with a Child – Solicitation, and Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Gaige Mathiew Schwochow was arrested October 17th. He was held on $500,000 cash only bond.

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested Derik Wayne Bud Pickrell, 36, of West Des Moines, on October 19th on two warrants for Violation of Probation. Pickrell was held on no bond.

Maria Soledad Pantoja, 35, of Afton, was cited and released for OWI 1st Offense following a traffic stop on October 19th.

Ronald Lee Bacon, 51, of Altoona, was arrested on October 20th on a warrant for three counts of Burglary 3rd Degree. Bacon was held on $10,000 bond.

The Iowa State Patrol arrested Cole Michael Pfister, 19, of Oxford, Iowa, on October 18th for Driving While License Denied/Revoked – OWI. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety.