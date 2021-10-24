Shh! Anti-agers no one but you need know about: At 77, how can I cover up my new vitiligo skin patches?

Q I’ve developed vitiligo at age 77; I’m not sure what’s triggered it. What would best cover the large, white skin patches it leaves?

A Dr Selena Langdon (berkshireaesthetics.com) warns that late-onset vitiligo — a melanin disorder that can appear all over the body and face — can be set off by underlying autoimmune conditions such as thyroid disease, so do please get a check-up with your GP.

High-profile people such as supermodel Winnie Harlow are helping to normalise the condition by not covering it up but, for those that want to treat it, there are options that include topical steroid creams, oral steroids and UV-phototherapy, says Dr Langdon. But they can come with major side effects, especially if you’re of advanced age.

A reader asked Inge van Lotringen for advice on covering large patches caused by vitiligo (file image)

So make sure you do this under the guidance of a professional you’ve been referred to by your GP; most vitiligo treatment is available on the NHS. For short-term coverage, skin camouflage products are available via organisations such as Changing Faces and The British Association of Skin Camouflage (BASC).

‘They are waterproof and can be applied anywhere on the body; brands include Dermacolor (uk.kryolan.com), Keromask and Covermark.’ Costs for a tube are around £20.

Vitiligo puts you at severe risk of sun damage and skin cancer so always cover up with high-factor SPF. Heliocare 360*MD AK Fluid SPF100+, (£32.99, heliocare.co.uk) is the kind of protection you need.

Inge van Lotringen (pictured) shared advice from Dr Selena Langdon who suggests steroid creams, oral steroids and UV-phototherapy

Email your questions to Ingeborg van L otringen, author of Great Skin, at inge@dailymail.co.uk