Pets

Pet(s) of the Week: Lorette & Graham

localdvm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out these adorable, adoptable pets...

www.localdvm.com

Related
owegopennysaver.com

Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hey there, what’s up? I am a Russian Blue Manx, very exotic and rare. I think that means I am special! The Manx breed has just a stub for a tail. I don’t know why those other cats need a big long tail anyway. Mine works fine for me!. I...
OWEGO, NY
Summit Daily News

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 17

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Cats. ASHE, 6 months, domestic shorthair, tan, neutered male. AUTUMN, 1 year, domestic shorthair,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
lhvc.com

Community Pet Spotlight (George and Janice, Oct. 27)

These very good feline friends would enjoy being adopted into their new home together and are available at a 2-for-1 price. While we do not believe that George and Janice are truly bonded, at 10-years-old they have cohabitated for several years and going home together would be ideal. If George and Janice are adopted separately, they are required to go to a home with another cat. Both kitties would like to find a home with children that are high school aged or older. To learn more about this sweet, senior pair, please call the Longmont Humane Society at 303-772-1232 or come in for a visit today!
LONGMONT, CO
New Jersey 101.5

The scariest part of Halloween is this danger to your pet (Opinion)

It goes without saying that there are some potential dangers of Halloween that we automatically worry about: Kids trick-or-treating and crossing streets at night, foreign objects in food, creepy people out and about, etc. If you let your mind wander (and you’re a paranoid parent like I am) you could think of 100 things that could go wrong on Halloween.
PETS
#Lorette Graham
fox44news.com

Fox44’s Pet Adoption of the Week

Benji is Fox44’s Pet Adoption of the Week! He is a very sweet and energetic guy who is looking for his forever home. Benji is available for adoption through Fuzzy Friends Rescue. For more information on how to adopt click here.
PETS
KRDO

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Grover is the reason why shelter pets are the best to adopt! He’s an adorable boy with the best personality and has a little bit of a history. Grover is a 2-year-old pit bull mix. His original owner is in the military and was deployed overseas. He gave Grover to a friend. In January of 2021 Grover got out and came to the shelter as a stray. He was quickly reclaimed by the friend at that time but unfortunately retuned in October to the shelter as a stray once again. Upon scanning his microchip, we learned that Grover had been rehomed yet again to a family in Denver and they changed his name to Prince. No one could get ahold of that family to reclaim him this time and after his stray period of 5 days, we put him up for adoption. Grover hasn’t been getting much attention, so we have reduced his adoption price a few times. Still, not much interest. He is such a unique looking dog and has a beautiful coat. He responds to Grover better than Prince and is very sweet natured. He’s available now for $75 and comes with a free behavior consult, vaccinations, voucher for a veterinarian exam and a microchip.
PETS
WSAV News 3

Meet this week’s Perfect Pets: Freddie & Virgo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pets, Freddie and Virgo! Freddie and Virgo have been together since they were placed for adoption. They are unofficial siblings. They are very playful and they love to play outside. They’re also down for a good cuddle on the couch. If you’d like to have these furry […]
SAVANNAH, GA
KXRM

Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Merlin!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Meet Merlin, FOX21’s Pet of the Week! Merlin is a boa constrictor who came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region as a stray. He is about 5.5ft long and is easy to handle, but should go to a home with someone with reptile experience. Merlin is considered to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital. Today we have lovely Lila! Lila is a 2-year-old pit bill who came into HSPPR as a stray with six nursing puppies. Lila’s puppies are now old enough to be on their own, and it is time for this beautiful momma to find a home of her own. Since coming in as a stray, her history is a bit of a mystery, but we have learned that Lila is 70 pounds of love. If you’re looking for a new canine companion, come meet Lila today. Her adoption is $250, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip. She is already spayed so no more puppies for sweet Lila!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NewsWest 9

Meet Chessie, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Chessie, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Chessie is a playful 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that was found as a stray. She is super playful but would likely do best as the only dog in the home due to her bossy...
MIDLAND, TX
funcheap.com

Hayes Valley Halloween Pet Parade + Costume Contest (SF)

Bring your pet in their best HALLOWEEN costume, or borrow from the Pup Tent, and promenade on for prizes at Hayes and Octavia!. FREE EVENT! HVAW and SFWalkies are organizing a Doggie Costume Parade! More details to follow from our cohosts, SFWalkies! From 11 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, October 23. Bring your hat in their best costume or come look through our box of potassium’s or buy a costume from one of our sponsors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: How To Help Your Pets On Halloween

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discusses how to help your pets, dogs in particular, on holidays like Halloween. She says owners can help their pets by keeping them inside on a night with a lot of people wandering the streets, keeping them in a room away from where trick-or-treaters will be knocking and ringing the doorbell, and more. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.      
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Beautiful Cat Breed In The World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie makes moving appearance in beautiful blue dress

Princess Eugenie stepped out for an important engagement on Thursday as she visited a Salvation Army outreach hub as part of her work with her organisation, the Anti Slavery Collective. The royal looked elegant as ever in a bold blue dress, too, with her shoulder-length hair down and loose and...
BEAUTY & FASHION

