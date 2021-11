There was a lot of quarterback news for the Jets on Monday. The team found out the fate of rookie starter Zach Wilson. Wilson suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to New England that knocked him out of the game. The news is not the best imaginable, but it also is not the worst. The Jets will be without the number two overall pick for 2-4 weeks as he recovers from a sprained PCL.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO