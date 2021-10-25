Diversity Minute 7: The Power of Your Voice

POWER SHARE - Young lawyers are burned out on grunt work. Law firm leaders are exhausted from a year-and-a-half of making increasingly unenviable decisions. It’s an untenable situation but maybe there’s a cure. How about letting young lawyers make some of those unenviable decisions? As Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports, some analysts say law firms should be looking for more avenues to share the power, and responsibility, of leadership with younger attorneys to curb leadership fatigue, prep the next generation for what’s to come and to increase the active involvement of more junior personnel. Sounds good! But it’s not that easy. “The leadership roles that are most appropriate for younger leaders are different,” Marcie Borgal Shunk of the Tilt Institute said. “They need to be more defined than a general leadership role.” She said that the traditional method of pairing up a more seasoned leader with a younger one can have unforeseen pitfalls: “In reality what ends up happening is the up and coming leader does most of the work, the more senior leader gets the credit and the situation becomes more of a burden than a learning opportunity.”

